Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Irvine PartnersXapo BankThe Publicity WorkshopStoneSAICAUCT Graduate School of BusinessEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Finance News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Sanlam attains sole control of AfroCentric

20 Apr 2023
Sanlam's intention to acquire a major stake in AfroCentric has officially been given the go ahead.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The news was confirmed on 19 April as The Competition Tribunal unconditionally approved the proposed merger.

This will see Sanlam have sole control over the AfroCentric group.

The agreement will ensure Sanlam Ltd and Sanlam Life Insurance expand their offering to clients who are in need of affordable and reliable medical aid.

Sanlam will integrate AfroCentric’s product offering into its ecosystem, including a more holistics medical scheme cover and health insurance, while AfroCentric will gain increased access to the wide Sanlam distribution network; its client base will also benefit from access to the overall Sanlam product offering, and vice versa.

This will be done through developing bespoke healthcare solutions and enhanced commercial visibility through increased marketing and Sanlam co-branding at the administrator level.

Sanlam will be able to create a simpler and more convenient solution for employers.

Bespoke products for employers

The Sanlam group provides, among other services, healthcare advisory or consulting services to individuals. It provides to the AfroCentric group potential sales leads for individual healthcare advice; co-branding, white labelling and marketing of AfroCentric’s healthcare products; and
underwriting services for cell captive short-term insurance products.

The AfroCentric group provides, among other services, healthcare advisory or consulting services to individuals. It provides marketing services; potential sales leads for non-life insurance products; and corporate wellness services to the Sanlam group.

Sanlam’s relationship with AfroCentric dates to 2015, when it embarked on a strategic venture in the healthcare sector by opting to partner with the majority black-owned company, which operates in South Africa, Botswana, Mauritius and Namibia.

Sanlam is majority-owned, indirectly, by South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe through Ubuntu-Botho Investments (UBI), an investment holding that he founded in 2004.

NextOptions
Read more: medical aid, medical insurance, Sanlam Life Insurance, AfroCentric

Related

Source: Supplied. Executive head of data insights at the AfroCentric group, Vukosi Sambo.
The data of care: A game-changer for the healthcare industry4 Apr 2023
Source:
Gems to enter market as registered FSP3 Apr 2023
Maintaining a healthy relationship with your healthcare provider and medical scheme
StoneMaintaining a healthy relationship with your healthcare provider and medical scheme22 Mar 2023
Source:
The progress towards achieving universal health coverage needs to remain on track20 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
Insurer Discovery posts 9% drop in interim profit on higher rates, choppy market23 Feb 2023
Source:
The numbers never lie: choosing a medical scheme can be a data-driven decision15 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters.
Integrated chronic care actively reducing the burden of chronic disease14 Feb 2023
Source: Supplied.
Discovery Health, Clicks and Auto & General bring new affordable private healthcare to the nation13 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz