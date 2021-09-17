World Patient Day focuses on safe and respectful childbirth

Industries

  AI and retail: A South African conundrum
    AI and retail: A South African conundrum
    Artificial intelligence (AI) is being successfully deployed in the global retail sector, but it needs to be used carefully in the South African context, taking into account specific market characteristics. By Wendy Tembedza
  Paula Hulley
    Paula Hulley, IAB SA CEO, steps down
    Haydn Townsend, IAB SA chair has announced that Paula Hulley, IAB SA CEO will not be renewing her contract into 2022.
  Source:
    Netflix looks to support Black representation in film and TV
    On 16 September 2021, Netflix announced a commitment of $400,000 (R5.5m) in the form of a grant and creation of scholarships to extend the support for Black representation in the film and TV industry to the creative ecosystem in South Africa.
  • Net#work BBDO has a 'meltdown'
    Net#work BBDO has a 'meltdown'
    Everything has changed. That is a given. And so when Net#work BBDO moved into their new offices and started unpacking the 27 years of awards haul for the shelves, the leadership team had, well, a meltdown.
  Henriëtte Loubser, Netwerk24's editor-in-chief
    Netwerk24 undergoing a metamorphosis
    Netwerk24, the acting digital home of Media24's Afrikaans titles, is moving to a new platform in early October. It will also be launching a brand new app.
  Source: ©Andriy Popov
    The need to curb money laundering
    The Anti-Money Laundering (AML) market makes up a significant proportion of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but the real issue is that money laundering is used to fund other illicit activities, such as smuggling, bribery, corruption, cybercrime, illegal arms dealing, human trafficking, modern slavery, and more. By Amit Singh
  • Building culture out of discontent
    Building culture out of discontent
    Culture is a shared ethos of an organisation; it is the glue that holds a business together. It is this intangible 'thing' that attracts prospective employees and clients to a company. By wayne bischoff
  • #OrchidsandOnions: Dove ticks all the right boxes
    #OrchidsandOnions: Dove ticks all the right boxes
    Complete package: Timing is good, message is good, and Siya is a great ambassador; Bidvest gesture an example other companies would do well to emulate. By Brendan Seery
  • How to pivot your agency in a post-pandemic world
    How to pivot your agency in a post-pandemic world
    "Pivot, pivooooot, pivooooot!" Issued by Silversoft
  • Source: Clicks Group
    Clicks reveals Sasria claim following unrest totals R726m
    The Clicks Group has said that its total South African Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria) claim related to the civil unrest in July amounts to R726m, comprising loss of stock of R522m (carrying value of R334m), replacement of fixed assets of R182m (carrying value R61m) and other costs of R22m.
World Patient Day focuses on safe and respectful childbirth

17 Sep 2021
The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that globally 810 women die every day from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth, while 6,700 newborns die every day, amounting to 47% of all under-5-year-old deaths. Moreover, about two million babies are stillborn every year, with over 40% occurring during labour.
Source: ©anyka
Source: ©anyka 123rf
This year’s World Patient Safety Day focuses on safe and respectful childbirth.

In 2019 the World Health Assembly decided in to mark World Patient Safety Day annually on 17 September. The purpose is to create public awareness about the size and seriousness of harm caused by adverse events occurring during healthcare.

“Considering the significant burden of risks and harm women and newborns are exposed to due to unsafe care, compounded by the disruption of essential health services caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the campaign is even more important this year,” states the WHO.

Covid-19 vaccine protection


Awareness of vaccination in antenatal care has new significance this World Patient Safety Day as the Covid-19 vaccine offers significant protection against the virus for pregnant women and their unborn babies.

A recently updated circular from the Department of Health advises that pregnant women should be informed that they face a slightly higher risk of severe Covid-19 disease and should be offered the vaccine during any stage of pregnancy or breastfeeding.

“Previously, the immunisation awareness in antenatal classes, such as those provided by the experienced nurses at Netcare mother and baby wellness clinics, was primarily focused on the baby to reduce child mortality,” says Verena Bolton, national coordinator of Netcare Ncelisa human milk banks.

“Now it has also become important to also make parents aware that both mothers and babies are safer when the mother has been vaccinated against Covid-19," she adds.

Obstetric haemorrhage


According to the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) severe loss of blood (obstetric haemorrhage) is a great concern and common occurrence during childbirth. Though not directly involved in the labour process, the SANBS’s role as a blood service is to ensure that emergency blood is there when it is needed.

“The latest report on Maternal and New-born Health (Stats SA) showed that in some rural areas in the country, the number of women dying during labour is still high, with one of the reasons being not getting blood on time,” says Marion Vermeulen, SANBS senior manager of Operations Testing.

This report triggered changes in the SANBS models, with one of the changes being the placement of emergency fridges to store O negative blood in maternal hospitals.

SANBS’s soon-to-be launched drone project is another innovative initiative which will be used to expedite the transportation of blood to rural areas, helping women who lose blood during childbirth as well as trauma patients, thus saving more lives.

Building unity


“In a world where millions of people each year suffer unintended harm – and sometimes death – in the course of healthcare, South Africa has a long road to travel in building healthcare management systems that reduce the risk to patients,” says Dr Siphiwe Mndaweni, CEO of the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC).

The OHSC is charged, under the National Health Act, with ensuring that health establishments – from major hospitals to clinics and the practices of doctors and other health professionals – comply with legislated health standardsMndaweni says the work of the OHSC would also impact positively on maternal and infant health.

“We believe that many of the standards that we strive to embed across health establishments would also strengthen the care provided to mothers and their babies.“The more unity we can build among those who care passionately about the quality of healthcare, the better our chances are of achieving the changes we need and that is what Patient Safety Day is all about.”

Objectives of World Patient Safety Day 2021


  1. Raise global awareness on the issues of maternal and newborn safety, particularly during childbirth.
  2. Engage multiple stakeholders and adopt effective and innovative strategies to improve maternal and newborn safety.
  3. Call for urgent and sustainable actions by all stakeholders to scale up efforts, reach the unreached and ensure safe maternal and newborn care, particularly during childbirth.
  4. Advocate the adoption of best practices at the point of care to prevent avoidable risks and harm to all women and newborns during childbirth.

To observe and celebrate the day the WHO has planned a combination of virtual and other activities. The signature mark of the global campaign is to light up iconic monuments, landmarks, and public places in the colour orange.
