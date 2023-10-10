Industries

Rising to the challenge of mental health, one step at a time

10 Oct 2023
Issued by: The Publicity Workshop
In an era increasingly attuned to the significance of mental health and hospice care, the Pineapple Walk, hosted by Club 100, emerges as a beacon of hope, unity, and the collective strength of action. This annual 5-kilometer walk unites individuals from diverse backgrounds, fostering a sense of community and belonging, all while championing two critical causes. Participating in the Pineapple Walk is a straightforward and accessible endeavour. The impact of your involvement transcends mere footsteps; it represents a meaningful contribution to the advancement of mental health and hospice care. The proceeds generated from this event are channelled toward organizations and initiatives dedicated to supporting those grappling with mental health challenges and individuals in hospice care. By joining the walk, you play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for countless individuals and their families.
So, lace up your walking shoes and become part of this heartwarming event, which takes significant strides toward a brighter and more compassionate future for all. Join us in making a difference. Every step you take will support individuals battling mental health and provide comfort to those in hospice care, your participation can change and enrich lives, one step at a time.

Date: 22 October 2023
Time: 8am
Address: Casa dos Poveiros, 171 Dayan Road, Dayanglen, Boksburg
Registration: R100. Tickets are readily available through TicketPro, a user-friendly platform that simplifies the registration process. Whether you're an individual walker, part of a team, or a family unit, securing your spot in this meaningful event is just a few clicks away.

There will be donations bins for clothing and non-perishable food items.
For more information, please contact 010-4481566 or az.oc.loraf@001bulc.www

The Publicity Workshop
The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.

