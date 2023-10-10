Rising to the challenge of mental health, one step at a time

So, lace up your walking shoes and become part of this heartwarming event, which takes significant strides toward a brighter and more compassionate future for all. Join us in making a difference. Every step you take will support individuals battling mental health and provide comfort to those in hospice care, your participation can change and enrich lives, one step at a time.
Date: 22 October 2023
Time: 8am
Address: Casa dos Poveiros, 171 Dayan Road, Dayanglen, Boksburg
Registration: R100. Tickets are readily available through TicketPro, a user-friendly platform that simplifies the registration process. Whether you're an individual walker, part of a team, or a family unit, securing your spot in this meaningful event is just a few clicks away.
There will be donations bins for clothing and non-perishable food items.
For more information, please contact 010-4481566 or az.oc.loraf@001bulc.www