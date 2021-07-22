Exploring the important lessons about global cooperation in public health

Public Health News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • WeBuyCars revealed as buyer of sold Ticketpro Dome
    WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
  • Ticketpro Dome to close after being sold
    RX Venue Management has announced that The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg is set to close after being sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space.
  • Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riots
    TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
  • The state of social media in South Africa
    2020 proved to be a tumultuous year for advertising. Overnight, budgets were cut, strategies were changed, and priorities were re-looked - but some platforms fared better than others. By Richard Lord
  • Mr Price purchase of Yuppiechef gets the go-ahead
    South Africa's Competition Tribunal has approved the sale of Yuppiechef to the Mr Price Group.
  • Property Practitioners Act: Obligations on property practitioners
    What has happened to the Property Practitioners Act, No 22 of 2019 (PPA)? The President has signed the Act into law, however, the date of commencement of the Act is still to be determined. The Act will repeal the Estate Agency Affairs Act, No 112 of 1976 ("EAA Act") in its entirety. Draft regulations were published for public comment in March 2020. However, as things stand, there is no firm indication as to when the PPA will come into force. By Justine Krige
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Exploring the important lessons about global cooperation in public health

22 Jul 2021
By: Wafaie Fawzi, Tang Kun & Alex Taylor
The Covid-19 pandemic was a stark reminder of the role that global public health has for all aspects of our lives and livelihood. More so, it revealed important lessons about global cooperation in public health that must not be forgotten.
Source: ©tashatuvango 123rf.com
Despite the challenges of combating a once in a century pandemic—including the yet untold numbers of lives lost and the economic hardship that came with lockdown measures—there is also much to be celebrated and upheld. Global collaboration by scientists resulted in the record production of multiple vaccines effective against the virus, and it is imperative that countries collaborate to address this global threat.

Today, we are seeing the consequences of underinvestment in global public health. In Africa, for example, where more than 16% of the world’s population lives and where there has been significant development in the continent’s infrastructure and scientific capacity, yet only 3% of the world’s clinical trials are conducted.

Africa has 94% of global malaria cases, but only 1% of the more than $1.1bn annual commitment to eradicate malaria reaches research institutions based in Africa. Dr Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology and dean of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, attributes these data points to the legacy of power imbalances in the global health agenda. The lack of prioritisation of global health funding for Africa has resulted in just 4% of Covid-19 research being conducted in Africa.

The development of Covid-19 vaccines happened with remarkable speed, from the usual ten plus years it takes to develop a vaccine and bring it to market to 10 months. But the lack of global equitable access demonstrates that innovation without access furthers the global health power imbalance.

When Africa is not included in global clinical trials because of a lack of funding or lack of access, vaccine distribution is challenged by rising rates of vaccine hesitancy, besides limiting the ability to generalise findings to only a subset of variants of the virus. Beyond clinical trials, organisations like Institut Pasteur de Dakar have collaborated during the pandemic with European partners to develop inexpensive, rapid point-of-care diagnostics for Covid-19 that can be produced in-country. The African Union and Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDCs) are also leading the aspirational efforts to advance technology transfer, regulatory mechanisms, networks and other elements of a comprehensive ecosystem to enable local production and access to vaccines on the continent.

Ahead of the pack: Academic institutions


Another sector leading the global public health charge are universities and research institutions. While they face the same lack of funding and resources, during ovid-19, “Universities have around the world risen with great courage and enthusiasm and purpose to deal with the pandemic through partnerships with government, national public health institutes, and other universities,” said Dr Jeffrey P Koplan, vice president for global health at Emory University and former director of the US CDC. There is a clear need for universities, across Africa and Asia, to equip tomorrow’s public health leaders with the skillsets that were called upon in this outbreak, which range from social science and epidemiology to economics, from negotiation to program management, from community engagement to risk communication.

Universities hold a unique role in unifying global public health, medicine, national development, economics, and international relations to create integrative approaches and use evidence-based research to solve social problems and identify new methods for treatment and prevention. Now is the time to harness the lessons learned from this pandemic to equip and train the next generation of global public health leaders with the skillsets needed for tomorrow’s challenges.

Safeguarding against future pandemics


Collaboration in the sciences may be challenged by global diversity and lack of funding, but there is an opportunity for the world to contribute to and to learn from Africa, which Professor K Srinath Reddy of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) described as the “past, present, and future of humanity.” Major disease outbreak occur, on average, every three years, according to Professor Bill Hsiao of the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. With those outbreaks come countless lives lost and trillions of unrealized economic costs. No country alone can respond to a global health pandemic, and as variants and outbreaks arise in different parts of the world, the lesson is being realised that no country will be safe until all countries are safe.

Surveillance against future pandemic or epidemic outbreaks is an ongoing need, and international cooperation is required in these efforts. To support that, political leadership and the commensurate financial investment is required. A strong public health system also requires stable policies across changing political parties. How World Helath Organisation (WHO) member states decide to collect and transparently share that information and data remains an open question, but it is nevertheless an international security issue that must be addressed. Dr Rebecca Martin, director of the Center for Global Health at the US CDC, describes surveillance as “not something we pick up day before an event; it’s a muscle we strengthen every day.”

Surveillance begins at the community level, with collecting signals and warnings that can be reported to the national level. Indeed, these efforts to strengthen global surveillance and agencies like the WHO will begin at the country level.

Africa’s global public health agenda against future pandemics


At the Africa CDC, efforts are already underway to reimagine the global public health order in preparation for the next pandemic. Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, deputy director, calls for not only an early warning system, but better preparation to rapidly respond to the next outbreak, which starts with strengthening institutions at all levels: global and continental, subregional and national. Surveillance efforts need a stronger workforce and the rapid sharing of surveillance data. Likewise, response efforts require a rethinking of global health, in a way that is built on action-oriented partnerships and mutual respect, including a rethinking of the global supply chain for medical supplies and vaccines.

Our lives are inter-dependent, within countries and across regions. Over the past 15 months, we have often heard statements like ‘the virus respects no borders’, ‘we are in this together’ and ‘no country will be safe until we are all safe’. Global cooperation is indeed essential for addressing Covid-19, and for responding to other major threats to sustainable development.

About the author

Wafaie Fawzi, interim Oppenheimer Faculty director, Harvard University Center for African Studies Tang Kun, associate professor, Vanke School of Public Health, Tsinghua University and Alex Taylor, executive director, Harvard University Center for African Studies.
Comment

Read more: public health, Shabir Madhi, COVID-19

Related

What machine learning can offer Nigeria's healthcare system1 day ago
NYF Advertising Awards announces specialty award winners2 days ago
Vaccine-starved Namibia receives Sinopharm boost3 days ago
Covid-19 deaths in Africa surge 43% week-on-week, WHO says16 Jul 2021
South Africans are keener to get vaccinated. But many still need to be convinced15 Jul 2021
Violent riots affect vaccine rollout, distribution of chronic meds14 Jul 2021
ESG investment: What does good look like?14 Jul 2021
In South African Covid-19 ward, medics battle worst infection wave yet13 Jul 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz