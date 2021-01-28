Public Health Company news South Africa

Healthcare Trends 2021

New eucalytptus and menthol formulation has excellent anti-viral properties

28 Jan 2021
Issued by: ACDOCO SA
South Africans are now able to breathe easier with the new RespiClear® Decongestant range from OBEL®. The range boasts steroid-free Nebs, petroleum-free Vapour Rub and preservative-free Drops for inhalation. All products are formulated with key essential oils including eucalyptus and menthol both with excellent anti-viral properties.

The RespiClear® Decongestant Nebs, are the first steroid-free nebules for inhalation that is available over the counter, without a prescription and boasts anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties. The RespiClear® Decongestant Vapor Rub comes in an unique hygiene pump and is further distinguished by being paraben, petroleum and turpentine-free. The RespiClear® Decongestant Drops are entirely preservative-free.

The nature inspired formulations of the range combine key natural aromatic essential oils of menthol and eucalyptus amongst others in easy to use formulations for quick and effective relief of symptoms associated with bronchitis, flu, cold and other conditions that impact on the upper respiratory tract to give effective relief of symptoms and may further work to alleviate mucous build-up. These essential oils not only provide anti-viral and anti-bacterial effects, but also anti-inflammatory properties too.

Eucalyptus, a natural anti-inflammatory agent, known to reduce pain and relieve cold and asthma symptoms; cough frequency, nasal congestion, and headache by decreasing mucus buildup and expanding the bronchi and bronchioles of your lungs.In addition eucalyptus contains a compound called cineole which is known to kill bacteria. Menthol boasts anti-pain and anti-inflammortory properties and has been used for centuries in treating colds, flu, asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory ailments.

There is no better time to #BreatheEasierSA and Keep Safe .The OBEL® RespiClear® range is available at selected leading pharmacies nationwide and can also be bought online at https://www.takealot.com/all?filter=Brand:Obel https://bit.ly/BuyRespiClear_1. Suitable for the whole family.

ACDOCO SA
ACDOCO SA is a specialist consumer packaged goods distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years.
