Africa


Quality is king: Why ad UX should be top priority for advertisers

13 Jun 2023
Issued by: Invibes Advertising
We're in an age where user experience (UX) is paramount and low-quality ads that negatively impact UX are a big no-no. Bad ad experiences, like intrusive pop-up formats (for which even their own inventor has publicly apologised1) are often detrimental for brands as they drive frustration and consequently lead to negative brand safety and perception. Not only do these negative experiences drive consumers to take measures to avoid advertising, but when it comes to putting their hands in their pockets, they actually avoid brands associated with bad advertising.
Quality is king: Why ad UX should be top priority for advertisers

Brands and advertisers need to ensure they’re delivering the best ad experiences possible, especially as consumers begin to tighten their wallets amid the cost-of-living crisis. Bloomberg recently reported that 71% of consumers in six key markets across Europe have changed their shopping behaviours significantly in response to inflation.2

So, what’s going to determine where consumers spend their money? We think, quality ad UX.

As consumers start to rethink their spending habits, advertisers need to focus on creating meaningful connections through positive, high-quality ad experiences. By increasing brand perception and awareness, advertisers can position themselves front of mind for when consumers are ready to spend.

At Invibes we create high quality ad experiences and maintain brand safety through innovative and interactive in-feed formats and advanced targeting. How does it work, you ask? Well, in-feed ads embed creatives directly into the article content. This is actually a non-disruptive form of advertising as consumers can engage with messages on their own terms when they are much more likely to be receptive, or not by simply scrolling past. This also aligns with the Coalition for Better Ads3, and allows the creative itself to become the disruptor, not the way in which it’s served in terms of ad space.

Invibes allows advertisers to adopt an ‘audience-first’ mentality and move to reduce low-quality ads and improve UX because higher-quality ads increase engagement, brand perception and subsequently, ROI. The time is now for advertisers to assess their tech partners and prioritise working with those who can provide high-quality formats and not settle for anything less, because not all tech vendors are made equal

Invibes’ in-feed ads build a better and more engaging experience through 80+ innovative, multi device, static and video formats that are:

  • High impact
  • High attention
  • Interactive
  • Non-disruptive, so the creative becomes the disruptor
  • In line with the Coalition for Better Ads

This was put to the test in a study conducted by Happydemics, an independent company specialised in marketing studies. The study featured brand lift surveys in response to Invibes campaigns run by Lotus, Samsung and Reckitt and found that consumer perception was up to 39% higher than the industry benchmark. Higher-quality ads benefit not just advertisers but publishers too, from the improved overall UX.

Ultimately, everyone is in for a challenging period, but those who gear up rather than cut back will see the benefit4. So look ahead, find the players who are not just meeting the mark, but upping the ante.

Want to learn more about how Invibes delivers better ad UX? Get in touch.

References:
1. https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2014/08/advertising-is-the-internets-original-sin/376041/
2. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-24/soaring-cost-of-living-crisis-brings-back-1970s-shopping-habits?leadSource=uverify%20wall
3. https://www.betterads.org/
4. Happydemics study conducted for Invibes in collaboration with Samsung, Reckitt and Lotus

Invibes Advertising
Invibes is an international technology company that innovates digital advertising and transforms the way consumers interact with brands, through creative & engaging in-feed ad formats. We work with premium media groups to help advertisers stand out and increase their visibility by reaching audiences in high quality context.
Samsung, Bloomberg, Reckitt, Lotus



