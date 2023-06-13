Quality is king: Why ad UX should be top priority for advertisers

We're in an age where user experience (UX) is paramount and low-quality ads that negatively impact UX are a big no-no. Bad ad experiences, like intrusive pop-up formats (for which even their own inventor has publicly apologised 1 ) are often detrimental for brands as they drive frustration and consequently lead to negative brand safety and perception. Not only do these negative experiences drive consumers to take measures to avoid advertising, but when it comes to putting their hands in their pockets, they actually avoid brands associated with bad advertising.

Brands and advertisers need to ensure they’re delivering the best ad experiences possible, especially as consumers begin to tighten their wallets amid the cost-of-living crisis. Bloomberg recently reported that 71% of consumers in six key markets across Europe have changed their shopping behaviours significantly in response to inflation. 2

So, what’s going to determine where consumers spend their money? We think, quality ad UX.

As consumers start to rethink their spending habits, advertisers need to focus on creating meaningful connections through positive, high-quality ad experiences. By increasing brand perception and awareness, advertisers can position themselves front of mind for when consumers are ready to spend.

At Invibes we create high quality ad experiences and maintain brand safety through innovative and interactive in-feed formats and advanced targeting. How does it work, you ask? Well, in-feed ads embed creatives directly into the article content. This is actually a non-disruptive form of advertising as consumers can engage with messages on their own terms when they are much more likely to be receptive, or not by simply scrolling past. This also aligns with the Coalition for Better Ads 3 , and allows the creative itself to become the disruptor, not the way in which it’s served in terms of ad space.

Invibes allows advertisers to adopt an ‘audience-first’ mentality and move to reduce low-quality ads and improve UX because higher-quality ads increase engagement, brand perception and subsequently, ROI. The time is now for advertisers to assess their tech partners and prioritise working with those who can provide high-quality formats and not settle for anything less, because not all tech vendors are made equal

Invibes’ in-feed ads build a better and more engaging experience through 80+ innovative, multi device, static and video formats that are:

High impact



High attention



Interactive



Non-disruptive, so the creative becomes the disruptor



In line with the Coalition for Better Ads

This was put to the test in a study conducted by Happydemics, an independent company specialised in marketing studies. The study featured brand lift surveys in response to Invibes campaigns run by Lotus, Samsung and Reckitt and found that consumer perception was up to 39% higher than the industry benchmark. Higher-quality ads benefit not just advertisers but publishers too, from the improved overall UX.

Ultimately, everyone is in for a challenging period, but those who gear up rather than cut back will see the benefit 4 . So look ahead, find the players who are not just meeting the mark, but upping the ante.

Want to learn more about how Invibes delivers better ad UX? Get in touch.