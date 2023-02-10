Intercare Sandton celebrates 5 years

Eleanor Roosevelt once said, "For our own success to be real, it must contribute to the success of others". These are true words if you think about the remarkable journey of the Intercare Sandton Medical and Dental Centre, Sandton Day and Sandton Sub-acute Rehabilitation Hospitals, which commenced in 2018.

I am grateful and humbled by the company’s growth and sheer resilience, which would not have been possible without the hard work and dedicated efforts of our healthcare professionals, team members and care partners. Together, we have adjusted our sails as the wind changed; made plans; turned hope into action and never stopped trying. I find it easy getting up in the morning to go to work because I know incredible people support me.

As a leader in the healthcare industry, we exist to make people feel better and we strongly embrace a caring culture – caring for our patients and each other. Our ultimate reward is the millions of customers who have trusted Intercare with their care and well-being over the last 20 years.

We realise that our brand and reputation are our most significant assets, and that character eventually overshadows talent as our most valuable resource. Let us make it easy for constructive people to identify with us and distance ourselves from people with questionable values.

The fifth anniversary of the Intercare Sandton Medical and Dental Centre, Sandton Day and Sub-acute Rehabilitation Hospitals is not about looking back – it is about looking to the past for inspiration as we formulate our plans for future growth. As we have reached this magnificent milestone, let us celebrate the strength of our past and the promise of our future.

I fully agree with the American author, Ralph Marston, who once said that “Excellence is not a skill, it is an attitude”. We would like to commend all the Intercare Sandton team members for their continued dedication to excellence and we congratulate them on this major achievement.