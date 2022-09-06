Industries

Intercare Linden Medical and Dental Centre now open

6 Sep 2022
Issued by: Intercare
Intercare Linden Medical and Dental Centre, located in the Linden Lanes Centre in Linden, Johannesburg, opened its doors on 5 September 2022.
Intercare Linden Medical and Dental Centre now open

The trendy suburb of Linden has a friendly small-town feel and is known to be a close-knit community. This new Intercare facility echoes the same ambiance and you will be treated with care, humility, kindness and warmth, whilst being provided with quality, innovative and value-added healthcare. Intercare Linden is a contemporary, yet family-friendly space, where customers can walk into one facility and receive multidisciplinary team-based care. The facility boasts state-of-the-art technology and equipment and offers clients a broad spectrum of services.

“At Intercare, our focus is firmly centred on patient outcomes, the ultimate goal is to maximise value for patients. In essence, it’s about achieving the best outcomes at the lowest cost. Intercare recognises that customer needs are dynamic and that offering a new level of convenience and accessibility to our clients is critical,” says Dr Hendrik Hanekom, chief executive, Intercare Group.

The Intercare facility will be open seven days a week, including public holidays, and online bookings are available for medical and dental appointments. For added convenience, there is also a Dischem pharmacy close by.

Medical services include general medical services, chronic care, ECGs, executive medicals, lung function screening, minor surgery, and pathology (Lancet). Dental services include general dentistry, bridges and crowns, dentures, oral hygiene, paediatric dentistry, restorative dentistry, root canal treatment, and teeth whitening.

Proof of membership of most medical schemes will be accepted. However, if you have to make a payment, this is a cashless facility and only card payments are accepted.

Please visit our website for operating hours.

Intercare Linden Medical and Dental Centre, Corner 6th Street & 3rd Ave, Linden, Johannesburg
The entrance to the parking area is on 3rd Ave.

Tel: 010 157 5300 | Email: linden@intercare.co.za | Book online at www.intercare.co.za

Intercare
Intercare is a family friendly healthcare company that combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert healthcare professionals, providing integrated healthcare 7 days a week to over 1 million patients per annum.
