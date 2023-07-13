Industries

Mainstay and Terra Firma multi-hinge aluminium ladders recalled

13 Jul 2023
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged people in possession of Mainstay and Terra Firma multi-hinge aluminium ladders, Model JC 403, 150kg, to immediately stop using them and to return the products to the point of purchase for a refund.
Image source: levelupart –
Image source: levelupart – 123RF.com

Mainstay ladders were distributed by Game stores, while Terra Firma ladders were distributed by Makro stores.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commission said it was informed by Massmart that they ran a comprehensive set of tests at the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) revealing that the ladders did not comply with safety standards, as required by SANS 50131 (SABS) relating to minimum material thickness and static load.

“Failure to meet these requirements renders the ladders unsafe and may lead to injuries or fatalities,” Acting Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza said.

The recall includes five models of aluminum telescoping ladders that can be used in five different positions (twin step ladder, stairway step ladder, extension ladder, wall ladder and as two scaffold bases).

The date code is stamped on the inside of the outer leg of the ladder, beneath the bottom step.

The NCC said to date, 57,000 units were sold in South Africa with Mainstay ladders also exported to Kenya, Mozambique, Zambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Malawi, and Tanzania.

Mabuza emphasised that it is the responsibility of the importers and retailers to ensure that goods comply with all applicable laws and standards.

“The Consumer Protection Act requires the recall of goods which pose any risk of harm to the consumers. We encourage consumers who have bought the ladders at Makro or Game, to immediately stop use and return these for a refund. The Commission is monitoring the recall based on its Recall Guidelines,” Mabuza said.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
