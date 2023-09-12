What's Next with Aki hits 5 million views

What's Next has cemented its position as South Africa's leading technology podcast.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou has reached over five million views – an impressive milestone that emphasises the success of South Africa’s leading technology podcast.

Since launching in 2020, What’s Next has seen rapid growth – reaching one million views within its first year, and crossing the two million and three million view milestones in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

What’s Next’s continued growth is thanks to its host, Aki Anastasiou, whose engaging interviewing style has been a hit among viewers and guests alike.

Equally important has been the high calibre of guests hosted on the podcast. In 2023 alone, the podcast has featured a range of business leaders:

Justin Hume – Samsung South Africa VP



– Samsung South Africa VP David Behr – Liquid C2 CEO



– Liquid C2 CEO Tesh Durvasula – Africa Data Centres CEO



– Africa Data Centres CEO Stone He – Huawei Cloud President in Southern Africa



– Huawei Cloud President in Southern Africa Hylton Kallner – Discovery Bank CEO



– Discovery Bank CEO Riaan van Reenen – Discovery Life CEO



– Discovery Life CEO Iain Stevenson – Comsol CEO

Get featured

What’s Next continues to grow at an incredible rate, and your business can take advantage of the unrivalled success of the podcast by booking an interview package or season sponsorship.

As part of the MyBroadband group, the process of booking an interview or sponsorship is seamless.

Contact the MyBroadband marketing team to learn more.