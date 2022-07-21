8 key insights into marketing needs in EMEA

The pandemic has resulted in improved digital marketing capabilities. But driving growth in the digital age brings new complexities and marketing needs states the State of the Industry 2022: Modern Marketing in EMEA.

The annual study is based on an online survey, carried out across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in May and June 2022.conducted by Warc in association with MMA EMEA, with more than 700 marketing professionals taking part - a mix of client-side, agency, media owner and technology vendor marketers.

The report provides a current snapshot into how the industry is driving growth and offers takeaways for marketers, agencies and media owners for the challenges arising from current trends and highlights future opportunities.

Key insights

State of the Industry 2022: Modern marketing in EMEA highlights the following key insights: