Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Research News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Media research shows uncertainty as SA goes into level 4 lockdown

On 1 May 2020, South Africa relaxed its lockdown restrictions from level 5 to level 4 allowing for businesses in some industries to resume trading within predefined lockdown conditions. Media coverage analysis shows that South Africa is faced with tough times ahead, as restrictions are set to continue while the country remains in lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Amidst uncertainty around the altered lockdown restrictions, media coverage points to a lack of clarity around why some industries cannot resume trade. One of the areas coming under the spotlight in this latest research, alongside the economic impact of Covid-19, is the decision by the Department of Basic Education to reopen schools under level 4. The current plan is phase in Grade 7 and Grade 12 pupils from 1 June, 2020.


Social media discussions mirror the media’s uncertainty around what permits are required and whether everyone returning to work needs a permit. Some images have since surfaced on social media where some people were shown to not observe social distancing. These are some of the conversation trends that emerged in the past seven days.

click to enlarge

The sixth edition of the weekly Covid-19 media research and analysis by Ornico includes a sample of 4773 media items collected from online, print and broadcast sources from 29 April to 5 May 2020. Radio and TV coverage account for 18% of media items this week and these continue to be ones with the most reach across South Africa. Online platforms take the lead at just over 76% of total news items, which includes some that have been repurposed from print by some of the leading media outlets.

Follow Ornico on Twitter and the company website for weekly updates and ongoing research.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Top stories

Media research shows uncertainty as SA goes into level 4 lockdown
#PrismAwards2020: Meet young voice Tashinga Nyahunda

By Jessica Tennant

Youth engagement specialist agency Andpeople closes its doors
Sappi announces financial results for 2nd quarter, responds to impact from Covid-19

Issued by Sappi

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz