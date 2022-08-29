Save energy, money, and peace of mind with the LG Dual Inverter Compressor

Africa is known for many things, including our hot summers and cold winters. While some parts of South Africa may be spared from snow and frost, we still crave the comfort of a warm and cosy home. However, achieving this comfortable cocoon can get costly.

Fortunately, air conditioning systems have come a long way and now provide a streamlined, efficient, and environmentally friendly way for you to warm your home. Gone are the days of smoky fireplaces and bulky gas heaters. Because LG Electronics are experts in air solutions, they have produced many innovative products that push the boundaries of what’s possible for residential air conditioners. A prime example of their constant innovation is the Dual Inverter Heating and Cooling Split Air Conditioner.

What makes this unit so impressive is its Dual Inverter Compressor that solves most of today's air conditioning challenges – plus some things you might not have thought about. Let’s take a look at how the LG Heating and Cooling Split Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor has the potential to improve the quality of your comfort, any time of year.

70% energy saving = more money in the bank

The ever-increasing prices of fuel and electricity are impacting every consumer, and we are all trying to make more conscious purchasing decisions. Turning off the lights when we’re not in the room, using an air fryer instead of the oven, and replacing heaters with multiple blankets are solutions we've all thought about. But what if we told you there was a solution that allowed you to stay comfortable and use less energy?

The Dual Inverter Heating and Cooling Split Air Conditioner comes out on top in this department, offering 70% energy savings compared to a conventional compressor, with its wider rotational frequency. Its four-way auto swing adjusts airflow based on the surrounding environment, allowing for optimal air distribution to every corner of the room.

Essentially, the air conditioner provides the same service as your current heating element, while using less energy and helping you save money on your electricity bill.

Out of sight, out of mind

On to some of the cosmetic elements of this unit. Fitted with a slim, modern exterior, the unit features an energy display that lets you check-in with your unit at any time. With the LG Active Energy Control function, you can adjust the energy consumption in three options (80%, 60%, or 40%) to ensure complete control of your energy usage.

Might we also add the additional benefit of the comprehensive auto cleaning function that prevents the formation of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger? Yes, one less thing to worry about!

Create a tranquil space

Apart from the energy-saving perks and pleasing design elements, the LG Dual Inverter Heating and Cooling Split Air Conditioner runs quietly. Sleep, read a book, or go about your daily routine without the interference of constant white noise humming throughout the house. How does this work exactly? The Comfort Sleep mode automatically adjusts three functions – indirect airflow, seven-hour off-time set, and soft wind and sleep time logic – to create a peaceful environment with the simple click of a button.

Staying comfortable while saving energy and money has never been simpler. LG is making it so convenient to live the good life, whatever the season, thanks to the innovative technology of its Dual Inverter. Visit the LG website to find out more about their cutting-edge products.



