Technology News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Kantar announces South Africa's Top 20 Best Liked Ads for 2020
    Kantar's Best Liked Ads celebrates South Africa's favourite TV commercials. These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience, whom we believe to be the most important critic - the person who, ultimately, chooses to buy your brand or not. Issued by Kantar
  • Ivermectin: balance of evidence shows no benefit against Covid-19
    Ivermectin has been touted as the wonder drug solution to the Covid-19 crisis. Several trials have suggested it may have some benefit. But the largest trial yet comparing ivermectin to placebo was published on Friday. It found no statistically significant benefit from ivermectin but possible harm from the drug. By Nathan Geffen & Elsabé Brits
  • #BehindtheMask: Nedbank IMC speaker Khensani Nobanda
    Khensani Nobanda, group executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank (the IMC's naming sponsor) is going to be in conversation with group CEO Mike Brown, discussing how to ensure your CEO doesn't see marketing as an indecent proposal. "I think it's a key topic because a lot of times marketing is looked at as a cost centre versus an investment for the growth of an organisation. It's going to be interesting to hear Mike's view on this!" By Jessica Tennant
Show more

Covid-19

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Coca-Cola digital delivery centre planned for Johannesburg

8 Jul 2021
South Africa is set to be home to Coca-Cola's next digital delivery hub, as the beverage company continues to invest in the digital transformation of its global digital network.

Source: © bagwold - 123RF

Last month, Dublin entered the mix of strategically located hubs, and the announcement indicated another was in the works.

Johannesburg has now been confirmed as the seventh digital delivery centre location. Like other service centres, the Johannesburg centre will focus on using digital insights, business intelligence, analytics and smart digital marketing to enhance the customer and consumer experience.

Dublin’s digital hub will play a supporting role in Africa’s maturation process until the Johannesburg centre is equipped to take on the local challenges and unique offerings that ultimately yield innovative, scalable solutions, said Coca-Cola in a press statement.

TFG plans tech hiring spree after sliding to a loss

TFG wants to build up its newly launched tech hub to more than 100 new staff after the company swung to an annual operating loss...

11 Jun 2021


Recruitment


The initial recruiting focus resides in the data and analytics front, followed by software engineers and developers to fortify the talent landscape.

According to the beverage company, "each delivery centre offers exciting opportunities to learn, grow and contribute to Coca-Cola’s journey to be a cutting-edge technology leader". Africa, it said, brings another dimension to the tech scene and complements the global initiative.

“We are looking for people who want to be part of building something – creating a strong community from the ground up,” said Sue Liderth, vice president, regional delivery for Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions. “That kind of experience instills a lot of pride – not only in one’s work, but also for the company and the communities in which we work, live, and serve.”
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: Coca-cola, beverages, digital transformation, technology investment

Related

How Covid-19 accelerated retailer investment in tech6 Jul 2021
5 business benefits of HR leaning into e-learning2 Jul 2021
Tana Africa Capital acquires stake in African drinks business KDV Holdings2 Jul 2021
#YouthMatters: KFC's Trivern Chetty on nurturing tomorrow's talent29 Jun 2021
Charting a course for the next 20 years of CyberCellar21 Jun 2021
Cape Town microbrewery triumphs at 2021 African Beer Cup8 Jun 2021
4 ways businesses can embrace digital transformation securely2 Jun 2021
BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2021 opens for entries28 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz