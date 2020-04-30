Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

CA&S Group acquires an equity shareholding in MACmobile

CA&S Group, a parent company that specialises in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, has acquired a 47% shareholding in MACmobile, a provider of end-to-end cloud-based FMCG value chain solutions.
Andrew Dawson, MD, MACmobile
CA&S operates across the southern African region to deliver on shelf availability to the manufacturers and owners of some of the world’s largest consumer brands. Through its shareholding in MACmobile, the CA&S Group can now leverage standardised software and a single platform across all of their companies, with scale and resources to provision the software effectively.

According to a joint statement, MACmobile retains operational independence while accessing a broader customer base, while CA&S Group benefits from standardised in-house software across all of its businesses with service offerings that include warehousing, distribution, selling, merchandising, shopper marketing, training and debtor’s administration.

“As a group, we operate across eight geographies and run various businesses across the value chain in the FMCG space, from distribution to in-store execution. MACmobile software allows us to enhance our capability within our organisation and offer our clients increased efficiency and effectiveness. Acquiring a shareholding in the businesses allows us to develop a collaborative partnership approach that will enable us to tightly align our objectives and deliver a better-quality solution for our customers,” says Duncan Lewis, CEO of the CA&S Group.

Why data technology can take FMCG marketing to the next level

If we consider how the FMCG market is moving, the only way manufacturers will be able to differentiate themselves will be to become extremely efficient and customise their marketing efforts...

By Andrew Dawson 28 Jan 2020


MACmobile says its software is a natural fit for the CA&S Group – which delivers route-to-market services to blue chip manufacturers – as it provides valuable line of sight into every aspect of the value chain, from manufacturer to sales, in the formal retail sector as well as the main market. MACmobile states that this level of insight is invaluable in facilitating data-driven decision making, so that manufacturers can move to a just in time (JIT) model to optimise costs and enhance profitability.

Andrew Dawson, managing director at MACmobile, comments, “One of our areas of strategic focus has always been to grow our operations into Africa. We have also been looking to expand our capability within our local business. Our partnership with the CA&S Group aligns perfectly with these objectives and presents us with an unparalleled opportunity to grow exponentially within a larger group, as well as to benefit from the additional resources that the providers."
