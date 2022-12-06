Expanded rollout of Under Armour Brand House City Concept stores

Apollo Brands, the official distributors of Under Armour in South Africa, recently opened the doors to its latest Brand House City Concept (BHCC), located in The Zone @ Rosebank mall in Johannesburg.

The new Brand House features 109m2 of retail space and is designed to deliver an immersive brand experience that places consumer satisfaction and elevated product assortment at the forefront, the company says. The Rosebank store will be the brand’s first full BHCC EVO concept featuring a unique footwear wall and a powerful LED screen outside.

Under Armour recently completed a test-and-learn journey to evaluate its brand and how the consumer perceives the shopping experience in its brand houses globally. A crucial component of the exercise was answering the question of whether the brand was effectively communicating its purpose, ‘to make athletes better’, in its stores.

The brand found that the move to the digitisation of stores could further equip athletes in making better purchase decisions by understanding the technology and benefits offered by Under Armour products.

Commenting on the new direction for the store concept, managing director at Under Armour SA Darren Cooke says, “With the focused performer as a key target consumer, it’s important that when they are investing in products to support their performance, they get the best possible advice to ensure that they are making the correct choice for their needs.”

Growing footprint in key locations

In recent years Rosebank has emerged as a trendy hub in Johannesburg, becoming increasingly popular with tenants due to its urban, pedestrian-friendly community. Conveniently located between different key city nodes and also a stop on the Gautrain, Rosebank’s scale supports both corporate and residential buildings, making for an attractive lifestyle mix.

Brent Venter, head of retail at Under Armour South Africa comments, “2022 has been a remarkable year for Under Armour SA. We are aggressively focused on expanding our footprint in key locations while upgrading existing stores and looking for new sustainable locations.

“We are thrilled to have launched in Rosebank and managed to secure a prime location on the cusp of the street which is quite appealing when you consider the precinct’s pedestrian-friendly culture.”