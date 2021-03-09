A message from Raymond Ackerman on his 90th birthday

Respected South African businessman Raymond Ackerman will celebrate his 90th birthday on 10 March.

Ackerman purchased the Pick n Pay supermarket group – then just four stores – from Jack Goldin in 1967 and grew it into the retail giant it is today with over 1,900 corporate and franchise stores in South Africa and countries across Africa. This included launching South Africa’s first hypermarket in 1975.Ackerman also launched the retailer’s first private label, No Name, in 1976 to provide customers with good quality products at affordable prices.In addition to his business savvy, Ackerman is admired for his philanthropy. His ‘doing good, is good business’ philosophy was cultivated while studying commerce at university. He says, “We were taught that if you want to make money quickly, you won’t help society, you’ll just make money quickly. But if you care for society, people will value you.”As he approaches his 90th birthday, Ackerman has shared the following open letter to South Africans.