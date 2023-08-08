Industries

Blue Ribbon's #50DaysOfSharing campaign: Your chance to wake up a millionaire!

8 Aug 2023
Issued by: OLC Through The Line Communications
Blue Ribbon, one of South Africa's loved bread brands, is thrilled to announce its most exciting and generous campaign yet - #50DaysOfSharing! Blue Ribbon celebrates its loyal customers, by giving one lucky winner the opportunity of a lifetime to wake up a millionaire!
The #50DaysOfSharing campaign is the brand's way of showing gratitude to their customers for their unwavering support and love for Blue Ribbon over the years. From the 17 July to 5 September 2023, Blue Ribbon is spreading joy, happiness, and immense rewards for 50 days. Each day, lucky participants stand a chance to win R10,000 in cash, and that's not all – there is a grand prize of a whopping R1m for one lucky person who enters the competition!

Blue Ribbon values its customer's loyalty and rewards them for it! For every Blue Ribbon product consumer purchase and enter using their unique code, they gain an entry into the daily prize draw and will also automatically be entered in the grand prize draw to win R1m. Each entry increases your chances, so the more codes you enter, the higher your chances of winning.

Join Blue Ribbon in sharing the excitement of the #50DaysOfSharing campaign! Follow Blue Ribbon on social media and use the hashtag #50DaysOfSharing to let your friends and family know about this extraordinary opportunity to wake up a millionaire!

Don't miss out on this incredible chance to win big with Blue Ribbon's #50DaysOfSharing campaign.

The clock is ticking, so start participating today!

For more on the #50DaysOfSharing competition and how to enter visit Blue Ribbon’s official Instagram and Facebook social media pages, as well as Blue Ribbon’s website www.blueribbon.co.za.

Blue Ribbon sharing a little bit more with you every day. #50DaysOfsharing.

OLC Through The Line Communications
OLC Through The Line Communications is an award winning experiential marketing agency that aims to move businesses and brands forward.

