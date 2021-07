Shopper Marketing at Retail Webinar: Insights you need to effectively attract the shopper

The Shopper Marketing at Retail webinar highlights some of the key take-outs of Trade Intelligence's (Ti) latest Shopper Marketing at Retail report, giving you the chance to hear directly from shopper marketing experts on shifts in shopper behaviour due to the Covid pandemic, shopper path to purchase and category implications. We will also present first-class case studies and examples of shopper marketing execution best practice.



Why attend this webinar?



Trade Intelligence’s eagerly anticipated Shopper Marketing at Retail report is supported by our Shopper Marketing webinar. The webinar will unpack some of the key features of the report, and allow you to hear directly from shopper marketing experts.



Who should attend?

Shopper marketing teams



Customer marketing teams



Brand teams Agenda

8.30am



Shopper marketing at retail – Attracting the shopper



9am



Evolving shopper behaviour, understanding the path to

purchase and category implications



9.20am



Changes in shopper behaviour due to Covid-19



10.30am



In-store shopper marketing solutions



11am



Close







Date: 29 July 2021

Time: 8.30am – 11am

Price: R3,650 pp or three free seats with the purchase of the report



Ti Shopper Marketing at Retail Report 2021 – A strategic guide to attracting the shopper

