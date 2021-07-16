Shopper Marketing at Retail Webinar: Insights you need to effectively attract the shopper
Issued by: Trade Intelligence
The Shopper Marketing at Retail webinar highlights some of the key take-outs of Trade Intelligence's (Ti) latest Shopper Marketing at Retail report, giving you the chance to hear directly from shopper marketing experts on shifts in shopper behaviour due to the Covid pandemic, shopper path to purchase and category implications. We will also present first-class case studies and examples of shopper marketing execution best practice.
Why attend this webinar?
Trade Intelligence’s eagerly anticipated Shopper Marketing at Retail report
is supported by our Shopper Marketing webinar
. The webinar will unpack some of the key features of the report, and allow you to hear directly from shopper marketing experts.Who should attend?
- Shopper marketing teams
- Customer marketing teams
- Brand teams
Date:
|Agenda
8.30am
Shopper marketing at retail – Attracting the shopper
9am
Evolving shopper behaviour, understanding the path to
purchase and category implications
9.20am
Changes in shopper behaviour due to Covid-19
10.30am
In-store shopper marketing solutions
11am
Close
29 July 2021Time:
8.30am – 11amPrice:
R3,650 pp or
three free seats with the purchase of the reportTi Shopper Marketing at Retail Report 2021
– A strategic guide to attracting the shopper> Click here for more info about the report