Shopper Marketing at Retail Webinar: Insights you need to effectively attract the shopper

16 Jul 2021
Issued by: Trade Intelligence
The Shopper Marketing at Retail webinar highlights some of the key take-outs of Trade Intelligence's (Ti) latest Shopper Marketing at Retail report, giving you the chance to hear directly from shopper marketing experts on shifts in shopper behaviour due to the Covid pandemic, shopper path to purchase and category implications. We will also present first-class case studies and examples of shopper marketing execution best practice.

Why attend this webinar?

Trade Intelligence’s eagerly anticipated Shopper Marketing at Retail report is supported by our Shopper Marketing webinar. The webinar will unpack some of the key features of the report, and allow you to hear directly from shopper marketing experts.

Who should attend?
  • Shopper marketing teams
  • Customer marketing teams
  • Brand teams
Agenda

8.30am

Shopper marketing at retail – Attracting the shopper

9am

Evolving shopper behaviour, understanding the path to
purchase and category implications

9.20am

Changes in shopper behaviour due to Covid-19

10.30am

In-store shopper marketing solutions

11am

Close



Date: 29 July 2021
Time: 8.30am – 11am
Price: R3,650 pp or three free seats with the purchase of the report

Ti Shopper Marketing at Retail Report 2021A strategic guide to attracting the shopper
> Click here for more info about the report
