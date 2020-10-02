Our homes are an extension of who we are and what we do within the walls of our abodes shapes our mood, affects our productivity and influences our outlook on life. Scientific studies have shown that we can have an impact on our happiness by adjusting the tiny little habits and routines that constitute our daily lives.
The Snowflake ‘Create Homemade Happiness’ campaign aimed at inspiring South African’s to spend quality time with their families in the kitchen, preparing those special family secret recipes and creating new ones. Together with Snowflake, South African’s can ‘create homemade happiness’ with their range of easy-to-use, affordable and versatile cooking and baking products.
“When families share experiences, such as baking and cooking, they create bonds. Spending time making family favourites is the ideal way for children to learn new skills and interact with their family members having a more authentic experience. This special time does not need to be boring and Snowflake can help families cherish this time and create moments of fun that are more enjoyable,” expresses Milling marketing executive Sibongile Mooko.
Creating homemade happiness is all about taking the time to make and share honest-to-goodness food. There’s no fancy, hard-to-find ingredients or complicated cooking techniques, just a vast array of delicious recipes designed to make you a legend in your own kitchen.
“Snowflake wants to encourage South Africans to share their homemade expressions of love and the happiness they bring, far and wide,” added Mooko.
Snowflake has been inspiring South Africans to bake and cook their family favourites for 136 years. This year, it’s all about creating homemade happiness and through this campaign platform, Snowflake wants to get people to do more with the cooking and baking inspirations that Snowflake is showcasing on their Instagram and Facebook pages. When creating their homemade happiness, South Africans can now show their expressions of ubuntu and love through baking or cooking their favourite recipes/treats for a loved one or those that are less fortunate as a random act of kindness
– while adhering to Covid 19 regulations.
South Africans can share their flop proof creations with Snowflake on @SnowflakeSouthAfrica
on Facebook and @Snowflake_SA
If consumers do not have recipe Ideas, Snowflake has great baking and cooking ideas on their page at https://www.snowflake.co.za/home and on the Snowflake Youtube page.
and on the Snowflake Youtube page. Through sharing their acts of kindness, consumers also need to tag Snowflake via social media by using the hashtag #SnowflakeHomemade
Through sharing their acts of kindness, consumers also need to tag Snowflake via social media by using the hashtag #SnowflakeHomemade and they could stand a chance to win some amazing baking appliances. This campaign is ending on 31 October 2020.
Snowflake is so much more than flour! Our bold spirit of innovation, imagination and inspiration is ingrained in everything we’ve brought to kitchens across South Africa for over 136 years.
Since 1884, it’s been our mission to inspire connections and community by spreading the joy of baking and cooking at every level.
Snowflake is a modern brand but with good, old-fashioned family values when it comes to looking after the people who matter most. Today, there are five Snowflake mills across the nation, creating flour that’s milled to perfection. Snowflake remains South Africa's partner in baking and cooking with a wide range of flour products, baking aids and premixes for any occasion – sweet or savoury.
We’ll help you take your baking and cooking to the next level. With consistency as our topmost concern, you can expect your Snowflake product to perform flawlessly during every cook!
Snowflake, too fresh to flop.
Learn more at Snowflake Journey at https://www.snowflake.co.za/home
and follow us on Instagram
, Facebook
and YouTube
.