We've extended the Octagon range

Now available in 1lt and 2lt.

We have extended our 250g and 500g Octagon packaging range to now include a 1lt and 2lt container. This comprehensive range now offers you the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of products, packaged to perfection.

Being fridge and freezer friendly, the Octagon tub is truly versatile across markets and product categories and boasts maximum on-shelf brand exposure as both the tub and lid are IML wrapped and available in a vast range of colour and label designs to align with your product vision. Its quality and practical design also lends it to re-use in and around the home, driving our philosophy of reduce, reuse and recycle.

The nestable design optimises transport and warehousing, and the tub and lid is produced from fully recyclable polypropylene. With its interlocking rim, the tub is leak proof. The tamper evident tab stays attached to the tub when broken, making it compliant to EPR regulations.



