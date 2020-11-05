Tuffy teams up with WWF SA to drive plastic waste awareness

South African packaging manufacturer Tuffy has partnered with WWF SA to drive education, awareness and behaviour change around plastic waste.

SA Plastics Pact signed, 2025 targets set for circular economy South Africa is the latest to join The Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Plastics Pact global network, aligned with its New Plastics Economy vision...

Environmentally-conscious production methods

Webinar: Post-pandemic opportunities in packaging Industry-expert panellists shared insights around the latest packaging trends and technologies at the recent Propak Cape Connect 'Opportunities in Packaging in the New Normal' webinar...

Local production

South Africa’s Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries has identified the country’s 'green economy' as a sector that could contribute to economic recovery from the devastating impact of Covid-19.The negative effect plastic waste is having on nature has become increasingly clear. The amount of plastic waste has ballooned in recent times and found its way into the environment at a tragic cost to South Africa’s natural heritage and wildlife. The World Economic Forum reports, for example, that by 2050, there may be more plastic in the ocean than fish.Tuffy has joined forces with WWF SA to create greater awareness around the waste-to-landfill impact on the environment through on-product messaging, in-store communication, and other relevant activities. For every pack of Tuffy refuse bags sold, the company will donate a portion of refuse bags’ sales in support of the vital conservation work done by WWF SA.“We are delighted to be partnering with WWF SA in amplifying the need for increased knowledge around sustainability issues. At a time when ecological awareness is more important than ever, it is our responsibility as manufacturers to drive forward environmental goals and effect real change which can be facilitated even further with collaboration across the board,” said Rory Murray, Tuffy marketing head.This pledge is also underpinned by Tuffy’s role as a founding member of the SA Plastics Pact, a national initiative developed by the WWF SA in 2019 whereby various key stakeholders have set a series of ambitious 2025 targets to establish a circular plastics economy for South Africa.Tuffy pioneered the refuse bag-on-a-roll concept in South Africa, and has subsequently focused incoporating recycled content in plastics manufacturing.It was the first organisation in the country to be certified for using 100% recycled material in its refuse bags (75% of the recycled content is post-consumer waste) and the first to receive accreditation from an international product verification company to verify the claim 100% recycled.The company has also been producing regular grocery carrier bags for retailers using 100% recycled material, with the same certification standard as their refuse bags. These days Tuffy, on average, recycles 544,311 kilograms of plastic per month, which is the weight of approximately 113 elephants.Since its inception in 1986, Tuffy has remained invested in South Africa’s economic development as a key provider of jobs and advancing skills development; currently maintaining a 300 strong workforce located at its two operational plants in Bellville and Stikland. The company has nurtured high quality home-grown manufacturing talent – developing its own customised machinery and production methods ensuring South Africa’s natural resources are protected in the process too.“Having gone the distance in terms of withstanding difficult market circumstances in the local manufacturing environment, and when so many have chosen to outsource to the Asian continent, we’ve remained committed to supporting South African livelihoods and job creation,” concludes Murray.