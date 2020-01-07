Burger King SA gets skinny for summer with Pura Soda

More ways to 'have it your way' with expanded drink options





Pura Soda, a proudly South African soft drink with low sugar, natural flavours and no colourants, will add to Burger King SA's variety refreshment options for calorie conscious customers. "Pura Soda has the taste and refreshment of a soft drink - all at a skinny 65 calories per 330ml can," says Burger King SA’s Ezelna Jones, Group Marketing Executive.



"We know our guests want to have it their way - and for many this means having alternate options to regular fountain drinks. We added soda water as refreshment option and now we're excited to announce the addition of Pura Soda to the selection," says Jones.



As South Africans become increasingly ingredient-aware, Jones explains that options such as Pura Soda provide a perfect alternative for these guests. Pura Soda contains five simple ingredients - carbonated soda water, a small amount of pure cane sugar to enhance flavour, natural flavours, a dash of citric acid to balance the flavours and sodium benzoate to preserve the product integrity over the shelf life.



"As a brand, we welcome everyone with a variety of menu offers. We’ve introduced Pura Soda for our guests who prefer an alternative beverage that is low in sugar with natural flavours," says Jones.



Customers have the option to swap out the soda from any meal for an additional R3 or simply by purchasing a Pura for R15.90.



