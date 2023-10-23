Luckybird launches 'Make Your Luck' competition for entrepreneurs

The team at Sir Fruit have kept their 'startup mentality' for more than 30 years: they know all about hustling and innovating. This is a brand that understands the entrepreneurial spirit. And now they've launched new product range Luckybird Drinks - along with a competition designed for big-thinking entrepreneurs.

Image supplied

Sir Fruit's new brand, Luckybird, consists of proudly local cocktail mixers. They’re a quick hack that lets almost anyone become a home mixologist – at speed. In fact, Luckybird has started the Quixology movement: this is the art and science of preparing quality cocktails efficiently and effortlessly.

Flavour variants include mojito, strawberry daiquiri, margarita, cosmopolitan and Paloma – with each bottle containing 15 serves. All you need to do is add a little water and your favourite spirit.

As part of the launch, Luckybird is asking South African entrepreneurs for their quick hack ideas in their ‘Make Your Luck’ competition. The prize is R150,000 in cash to quick-start your business, project or brand.

You’ll need to upload a video explaining your quick hack and a clearly written description of the details. Entries close on the 19 January 2024.

For more, go to https://luckybirddrinks.com/pages/unlock-your-genius-competition