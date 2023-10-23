Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Propak Cape 2023EverlyticDistellSpecialised ExhibitionsTekkie TownGfK – An NIQ CompanyPareto LimitedOLC Through The Line CommunicationsW&RSETAPyrotecQuickEasy SoftwareOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Luckybird launches 'Make Your Luck' competition for entrepreneurs

23 Oct 2023
The team at Sir Fruit have kept their 'startup mentality' for more than 30 years: they know all about hustling and innovating. This is a brand that understands the entrepreneurial spirit. And now they've launched new product range Luckybird Drinks - along with a competition designed for big-thinking entrepreneurs.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Sir Fruit's new brand, Luckybird, consists of proudly local cocktail mixers. They’re a quick hack that lets almost anyone become a home mixologist – at speed. In fact, Luckybird has started the Quixology movement: this is the art and science of preparing quality cocktails efficiently and effortlessly.

Flavour variants include mojito, strawberry daiquiri, margarita, cosmopolitan and Paloma – with each bottle containing 15 serves. All you need to do is add a little water and your favourite spirit.

Sir Fruit gets a refreshed look
Sir Fruit gets a refreshed look

31 Aug 2023

As part of the launch, Luckybird is asking South African entrepreneurs for their quick hack ideas in their ‘Make Your Luck’ competition. The prize is R150,000 in cash to quick-start your business, project or brand.

You’ll need to upload a video explaining your quick hack and a clearly written description of the details. Entries close on the 19 January 2024.

For more, go to https://luckybirddrinks.com/pages/unlock-your-genius-competition

NextOptions

Related

Sir Fruit gets a refreshed look
Sir Fruit gets a refreshed look31 Aug 2023
#FreshontheShelf: Luckybird and Bang Energy
#FreshontheShelf: Luckybird and Bang Energy10 Jun 2022
Are innovative cold-pressed flavour infusions boosting SA's juice market?
Insight SurveyAre innovative cold-pressed flavour infusions boosting SA's juice market?8 Jun 2020
#FreshOnTheShelf: New from Sir Fruit, M&M's and Turmeric Tonic
#FreshOnTheShelf: New from Sir Fruit, M&M's and Turmeric Tonic25 Oct 2019
Bain & Bunkell - Remarkable Life for Citadel Wealth Management.
Bain & Bunkell, only SA agency to make The One Show shortlist30 Nov 2017
Sir Fruit and Soweto superheroes join forces
Sir Fruit and Soweto superheroes join forces14 Sep 2015
Name change for Sir Juice
Name change for Sir Juice23 Jun 2015

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz