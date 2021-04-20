FMCG News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Nestlé becomes first FMCG company to join Polyco

20 Apr 2021
Nestlé has become the first food manufacturer and brand owner to join the Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation (Polyco) in South Africa, a not-for-profit industry body established in 2011 to focus on reducing the amount of used polyolefin plastic packaging waste going to landfill and ending plastic waste in the environment.


Polyco aims to make waste a valuable resource that works for our economy by increasing the sustainable collection, recycling, recovery and beneficiation of polyolefin plastic packaging.

The announcement coincides with Nestlé’s recent launch of its RE sustainability initiative in South Africa, which is aimed at reinforcing all its sustainability initiatives, strategies and resources to help mitigate sustainability challenges and strengthen its contribution to a waste-free future. The initiative focuses on three key pillars to tackle the sustainability issues: Rethink, Reduce and Repurpose.

Unpacking the effectiveness of SA legislature in trying to reinvent the EPR wheel

Government's rationale for extending the EPR scope is predominantly informed by the historic approach which has been at play in the market until now, under voluntary industry-driven schemes...

By Garyn Rapson, Paula-Ann Novotny and Emma Bleeker 1 day ago


Extended producer responsibility legislation


Under the proposed new extended producer responsibility (EPR) legislation, as contemplated under section 18(1) of the National Environmental Management: Waste Act, 2008, planned for implementation on 5 November 2021 by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE); producers, through their producer responsibility organisations, will be mandated to manage their products at end-of-life in order to grow the downstream reuse and recycling of their materials to achieve agreed legislated targets.

“Nestlé have shown their commitment to extended producer responsibility and we are delighted to have them join Polyco as our very first brand owner member. Brand owners are key stakeholders within the packaging and recycling value chain as they are the decision-makers for the packaging that is placed on the market and which ultimately either gets collected for recycling or ends up in the environment.

"We are excited to further our impact in growing the collection and recycling of polyolefin plastic packaging in South Africa, and to work closely with our members to support ending plastic waste in the environment,” says Mandy Naudé, CEO of Polyco.

Smarties celebrates sustainable packaging milestone with artist collab

Earlier this year, Nestlé Smarties globally announced its switch to 100% recyclable paper packaging. The sustainable packaging solution was introduced to the South Africa market in March...

16 Apr 2021


Saint-Francis Tohlang, corporate communications and public affairs director at Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR) notes that sustainability challenges cannot be addressed through a singular approach. “As Nestlé in east and southern Africa, we know that addressing sustainability challenges cannot be resolved without collaboration and it, therefore, becomes important to work with like-minded partners like Polyco.

"Being a leading food and beverage company in the world, we have drawn lessons from other markets that have successfully joined producer responsibility organisations in a way that has made a meaningful impact on collection and recycling initiatives. We are excited to join Polyco and hope our contribution can lead to increases in the recycling rate of polyolefin plastic,” concludes Tohlang.
Comment

Read more: recycling, sustainable packaging, FMCG, consumer packaged goods, plastic packaging, POLYCO, plastic waste, food manufacturing, Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation

Related

2021 African Circular Economy Alliance: Giving waste a second chance1 day ago
Smarties celebrates sustainable packaging milestone with artist collab16 Apr 2021
CRDC SA receives $100k Dow award to scale up Resin8 production15 Apr 2021
#BehindtheBrandManager: Kate Owen, Uber SA marketing manager for Rides and Eats15 Apr 2021
Woolworths implements further single-use plastic reductions in stores13 Apr 2021
Nestlé opens plant-based food factory in Malaysia8 Apr 2021
Is that a good egg? How chocolate makers rate on social and environmental measures6 Apr 2021
Record triumph for Woolworths Mature Gouda at SA Dairy Awards29 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz