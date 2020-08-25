Foot-operated wheelie bin

Whilst everyone is experiencing a degree of uncertainty during this crucial time, our goal to support our service partners and community at large remains. As a team, Mpact Plastic Containers is committed to deliver the best service and products to all our stakeholders.
A simple task, previously taken for granted, such as washing our hands, has now become a critical factor. Touching various surfaces puts our health at risk. This, together with our long-standing motto of ‘safety first’ has driven us to a new innovation: a foot pedal operated wheelie bin
, the first of its kind in South Africa.
The ‘hands-free’ bin is designed to help reduce the spread of the Covid-19 and other viruses and pathogens by lowering the risk of cross contamination. With its ability to withstand extreme temperature variances, the 140 and 240 litre bins are suitable for both commercial and residential use. The bin and pedal is also resistant to most chemicals, has a shock-absorbent design and a rim flange specially designed for operational reliability and to ensure effective and continuous mechanical handling.
Locally produced and proudly South African, we make every effort to ensure we are easy to do business with
.
For product details contact: 012 250 9100 (Brits), 021 573 9400 (Atlantis), az.oc.ascpm@ecrofselas
or visit our website on www.mpcsa.co.za
