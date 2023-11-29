Industries

    Pick n Pay introduces rewards vouchers with ‘Smart Hopper’ game

    29 Nov 2023
    29 Nov 2023
    Pick n Pay Smart Shopper has introduced ‘Smart Hopper’ – an exciting game in its relaunched app that customers can play daily to win vouchers, helping them save even more.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The gameplay involves customers navigating through several levels, reminiscent of classic arcade games, as they hop between virtual shelves to collect products. The game gets progressively more challenging, and the rewards increase as customers unlock new levels. The enticing rewards include 5X Smart Shopper points on select products or categories, bonus points for fuel purchases at BP, and exclusive cash-off vouchers.

    The game can be played daily so regular players can accumulate up to seven vouchers per week. A reward is received for each new level unlocked, resetting every Monday for customers to earn more rewards.

    The ‘Smart Hopper’ reward voucher is instantly available on the Smart Shopper app to load onto customer’s cards. Customers then need to swipe their card in-store to enjoy their boosted rewards.

    “In a challenging economy, customers want and need more value. Smart Hopper is good fun for customers to play – simple yet challenging. But it is also a creative way for us to engage with our customers and reward them for it, over and above the benefits our customers already get by swiping their card,” says Wayne Mhlanga, digital transformation officer at Pick n Pay.

    Smart Shopper customers already receive various cash-off discounts when swiping their loyalty card while also earning points to use as cash back for future shops.

    “The game has been a hit with thousands of customers on our app since we went live with Smart Hopper this month. We already have die-hard players who are determined to reach level 7,” adds Mhlanga.

    This gamification initiative is part of Pick n Pay's broader strategy to position its loyalty programme as the most engaging loyalty programme in South Africa.

    'Smart Shopper Happy Hour’

    The retailer also recently introduced 'Smart Shopper Happy Hour’ on its newly relaunched Smart Shopper app. This first-of-its-kind feature provides massive discount vouchers for registered members to claim on a first-come basis and shop in-store during a specified one-hour slot.

    “Thousands of customers have participated in Smart Shopper Happy Hour, and over a million rand in discount vouchers have been redeemed in less than a month. We will extend some of our Smart Shopper Happy Hour vouchers this festive season to be valid for the full day for more customers to participate,” says Mhlanga.

    These vouchers offer huge savings. Past vouchers included R500 off a shop over R1000 and 50% off an entire shop.

    The relaunched Smart Shopper app is fast becoming a compelling mobile platform to engage South Africans. It has grown its active user base tenfold since relaunching in October 2023. The app enables Smart Shoppers to engage with the programme entirely digitally if they choose to, from signing up to swiping virtually in-store.

