AxessHealth kickstarts groundbreaking communications hub for healthcare professionals

19 May 2023
AxessHealth has launched a new advanced mobile and web-technology platform that provides healthcare professionals (HCPs) with a free, connected communications hub for Africa's healthcare professionals.
Source: iStock
Source: iStock

AxessHealth enables HCP engagement, houses educational content, provides a cross-sector communication channel, and pushes relevant news and career information to its users.

With associated partners including Amref, Africa Health Business, and Rwanda Health Federation, AxessHealth's technology acts as a bridge between healthcare professionals, medical bodies, government health departments, industry partners, and NGOs, connecting through personal profiles and company pages.

This collaboration strengthens the overall healthcare system by fostering communication, enabling resource sharing, and facilitating joint initiatives.

"There are simply not enough healthcare professionals in Africa. The situation is not getting better, in fact it's worsening and Africa's patient numbers are increasing," Warren Hickinbotham, founder and global chief executive officer of AxessHealth said. AxessHealth’s free to HCPs platform, supports African HCPs, so they can:

  • Stay up to date on medical current affairs,
  • Get easy access to relevant current professional development (CPD) points,
  • Share their own ideas and thoughts on current issues,
  • Engage with content through liking, commenting, and sharing,
  • Connect with, and message peers for collaboration,
  • Participate in relevant group forums, and
  • Access integrated third-party platforms.

"We are excited to introduce AxessHealth and its transformative impact on healthcare in Africa," said Hickinbotham.

"By bringing together the entire healthcare ecosystem, we create a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation. Our mission is to empower healthcare professionals with the resources they need to provide exceptional care to more people and ultimately improve health outcomes across the continent."

