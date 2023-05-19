Woolworths recalls chicken viennas in South Africa and Botswana

Woolworths has announced a recall of its chicken viennas with immediate effect. The products in question are Woolworths Smoked Chicken Viennas, Cocktail Chicken Viennas and Halaal Smoked Chicken Viennas with the sell-by date 27 May 2023.

Source: Supplied

"We, along with our suppliers, proactively manage and prevent contamination of food, and through routine quality control tests we discovered a fault in a production line, which resulted in cross-contamination of milk protein between Chicken Viennas and Chicken and Cheese Viennas," the retailer said in a statement.

"While the cheese may not be obvious through taste or visible in the product, we are removing all the products from our shelves. Customers who have an allergy to cow’s milk may experience an adverse reaction to trace amounts of milk protein," it added.

The Woolworths chicken viennas with the sell-by date 27 May 2023 are produced in four variants, outlined below, and are sold in South Africa and Botswana.

Customers who have purchased the product should return the product to their local store for a full refund. For more information, customers are urged to contact the Woolworths customer service centre on 0860 022 002 or visit woolworths.co.za

The product recall affects the following products in particular:

Smoked Chicken Vienna 1kg 6009195431174



Smoked Chicken Vienna 500g 6009195431181



Cocktail Chicken Vienna 375g 6009214259499



Halaal Chicken Vienna 500g 6009217223374

"Woolworths prides itself on exceptionally high standards, and we go to great lengths, with very strict protocols within a rigorous food safety management process, to ensure all food we produce, package and sell is the quality our customers expect. Food safety is critically important to us, and the well-being of our customers is our first priority," Woolworths said.