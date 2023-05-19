Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

QuickEasy SoftwareBMi ResearchOLC Through The Line CommunicationsBataOnPoint PRMpact PlasticsBullion PR & CommunicationNIQStoneHeineken South AfricaDistellTechsys DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Health & Safety News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Woolworths recalls chicken viennas in South Africa and Botswana

19 May 2023
Woolworths has announced a recall of its chicken viennas with immediate effect. The products in question are Woolworths Smoked Chicken Viennas, Cocktail Chicken Viennas and Halaal Smoked Chicken Viennas with the sell-by date 27 May 2023.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

"We, along with our suppliers, proactively manage and prevent contamination of food, and through routine quality control tests we discovered a fault in a production line, which resulted in cross-contamination of milk protein between Chicken Viennas and Chicken and Cheese Viennas," the retailer said in a statement.

"While the cheese may not be obvious through taste or visible in the product, we are removing all the products from our shelves. Customers who have an allergy to cow’s milk may experience an adverse reaction to trace amounts of milk protein," it added.

The Woolworths chicken viennas with the sell-by date 27 May 2023 are produced in four variants, outlined below, and are sold in South Africa and Botswana.

Customers who have purchased the product should return the product to their local store for a full refund. For more information, customers are urged to contact the Woolworths customer service centre on 0860 022 002 or visit woolworths.co.za

The product recall affects the following products in particular:

  • Smoked Chicken Vienna 1kg 6009195431174

  • Smoked Chicken Vienna 500g 6009195431181

  • Cocktail Chicken Vienna 375g 6009214259499

  • Halaal Chicken Vienna 500g 6009217223374

"Woolworths prides itself on exceptionally high standards, and we go to great lengths, with very strict protocols within a rigorous food safety management process, to ensure all food we produce, package and sell is the quality our customers expect. Food safety is critically important to us, and the well-being of our customers is our first priority," Woolworths said.

NextOptions
Read more: Woolworths, food safety, product recall

Related

2023 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards is back!
2023 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards is back!5 hours ago
Source: Supplied
Superdry secures sales presence at Woolworths3 days ago
Source © Ballito Lifestyle Centre Woolies' response to the recent chicken-mouse incident was spot on says PR experts
Reputation management: Who comes up tops Woolies (chicken) or the mouse?11 May 2023
Woolworths' new electric delivery vans hit the road in green logistics push
Woolworths' new electric delivery vans hit the road in green logistics push10 May 2023
Source © Gardens Shopping Centre Woolies has responded to the video of a live mouse in the chicken section at its Gardens Centre branch in Cape Town
Woolies, there's a mouse in my chicken...5 May 2023
Source © Mark Bowden Retailer loyalty programmes are a tool for retailers to drive increased customer engagement
Loyalty programmes: A tool to drive increased customer engagement2 May 2023
Image supplied. Despite shifting shopper behaviour due to tough economic conditions the FMCG retail sector remains the jewel in the South African economy crown
FMCG retail sector remains the jewel in the South African economy crown - despite unsettled economy28 Apr 2023
Shoprite's clothing brand: Is Uniq unique?
Shoprite's clothing brand: Is Uniq unique?18 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz