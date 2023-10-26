Dentsu names André Andrade CEO EMEA

Dentsu (brand: dentsu; head office: Dentsu Group Inc.; Location: Tokyo; representative: president and CEO Hiroshi Igarashi) today announced the appointment of André Andrade as CEO, dentsu EMEA overseeing the integrated growth strategy and business execution for dentsu within the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region. Andrade joins the community of Regional CEOs overseen by Giulio Malegori, recently appointed Group Chief Operating Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.

Andrade has been part of dentsu for nearly 20 years demonstrating a proven ability to drive growth and scale client relationships across EMEA markets. Since 2004 he has served as CEO, dentsu Portugal, CEO of dentsu Spain and Portugal and further assumed the responsibility CEO Iberia and sub-Saharan Africa (IBSSA) in 2013.

In this most recent role, Andrade significantly grew revenue and performance in the IBSSA cluster and delivered a successful acquisition plan that integrated ten operations across media, creative, content and data bringing new capabilities and talent to dentsu teams, delivering on a true one dentsu market offering. Andrade also overseas dentsu’s client and solutions hub for EMEA, in charge of driving client-centric strategy for integrated growth solutions across the region.

“André has shown passion and commitment to bringing together the best of dentsu and spearheaded innovation to deliver integrated solutions at scale,” said Hiroshi Igarashi, president and CEO, Dentsu Group Inc. “I am looking forward to working in close collaboration as we continue to focus on putting our clients at the center, and delivering a seamless, integrated experience, driving growth and competitive advantage.”

“Having worked with André for many years, I have witnessed first-hand his commitment to leading teams, transforming businesses, and driving client growth,” said Giulio Malegori, group chief operating officer, Dentsu Group Inc.. “He has extensive understanding of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region which means he is well positioned to understand the diverse needs of our people, clients and consumers.”

“It’s an exciting time to be part of dentsu given our uniqueness in the marketplace, sitting at the intersection of marketing, consulting and technology. We are committed to embracing client-centricity at the core of everything we do and the decisions we make,” said Andrade. “I am ready to take on this next opportunity with dentsu and look forward to working together with our 16,000 people across EMEA in delivering innovation and people-centred transformation for clients.”

Dentsu will announce Andrade’s successor over the coming weeks.