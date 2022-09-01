Biz Most Read Award winners August 2022

August coronations to the following companies whose proud announcements were among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms over the past month.
Thanks to all our publishers for their awesome contributions to the daily business-to-business snapshot of our region.
Publishing and promoting via a Biz Press Office newsroom continues to offer excellent value and variety for companies, organisations, PRs and brands. Talk to one of our business content development managers about your business communications needs.