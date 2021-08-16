Media News South Africa

RIP Pakamile Pongwana

16 Aug 2021
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is deeply saddened by the recent passing of its former chief executive officer, Pakamile Pongwana.
Pakamile Pongwana
Pakamile Pongwana
Source: https://news365.co.za/

Pakamile Pongwana was at the helm of Icasa as the CEO from 2013 to 2017, where he contributed immensely to the work and performance of the authority. He is widely regarded as one of the industry veterans and a key architect of the ICT sector since the dawn of the democracy.

When joining Icasa as CEO, Pongwana arrived at a time when the authority’s performance was at a low ebb, but his interventions set the authority on course to reach over 70% performance in his first year at the helm. His legacy of instilling a high-performance culture within Icasa has continued to this day, with the Authority continuing to perform at an average of 80% and above year-on-year.

Icasa extends its condolences to his family, former colleagues, and friends during this time of bereavement, and hopes they all find solace and fortitude at this sad time. May his soul rest in peace.
