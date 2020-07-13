Coronavirus media coverage must avoid the mistakes of the Aids pandemic in Africa

As Covid-19 becomes the most intensely covered virus in history, there are important lessons to be drawn from the media's reporting of another global pandemic: HIV/Aids.

The Conversation Africa

