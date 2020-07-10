White Square 2020 winners announced

This year, 937 entries from participants from 31 countries competed for festival awards in Creativity, Branding, Creative Effectiveness, Marketing, Media, Digital and Change for Good categories. Jury discussions were held in the format of live conferences with participation of highly recognised and awarded creative directors of the leading agencies from around the world. Watch White Square 2020 Award Ceremony
Alena Ustinovich, chairman of Board of Association of Communication and Marketing Agencies of Belarus, producer of White Square festival, noted:
For the communications industry, this year has been a real challenge in every country around the world, a challenge for each of us and for our teams. Today, as never before, our industry needs a fresh breath, a portion of inspiration and a bit of creative adventurism, which we ourselves usually carry to all spheres of the economy, culture and society as a whole, thanks to Advertising Festivals in general and White Square in particular. I am glad that almost one thousand entries that took part in the festival reflected strong nature of our industry, which is committed and able to win.
The winners of White Square 2020:
Creative agency of the festival, which received the biggest number of awards – BBDO Moscow, Russia Belarusian agency of the festival – TDI Group Belarus Grand Prix Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia VIDEO "Russian Yoga School" by Zebra Hero for Committee Against Torture from Art Directors Club of Europe on Vimeo. Change for Good Change for Good / Film Gold The Choice, Marvelous LLC, Russia Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia VIDEO Silver The safest place, Artem Nugmanov/Self employed, Russia Bronze Closer to moms, Salmon Graphics, Belarus Shortlist Now You Understand, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia Stay at Home, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia Fast internet for meaningful use, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia My Lockdown, Mr. Da Vinci, Brazil Change for Good / Print Gold Special Edition, Y agency, Ukraine VIDEO Silver For More Life, Kraken, Georgia Art of Quarantine, Looma, Ukraine Equal Colors, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary Read vs. Covid, SEED a creative agency, Kazakhstan Bronze Don't play hide-and-seek with life, Kollegi, Russia Off Road, in house, Mood, Peru Mask the tunnels, Havas Creative Group Ukraine, Ukraine Short-list Burger King Belgium - Stay Home, Buzzman, France The Physical Violence Virus Cell, Cheil Centrade, Romania Hair Dryer, Salsa, Peru Another seas, entries Another seas: The Sea of Tranquility, Another seas: Acidalian Sea, Ruport, Russia Change for Good / Radio Silver Sea of ideas, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine Change for Good / Campaign Gold We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, russia A Team of One, Loong, China FINALE_S7 from why not on Vimeo. Silver Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia N23, Action, Russia Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia Bronze A Humane Ending, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia Freedom is near, Movie, Russia (moved from S1 Change for Good / Film) Shortlist #BoobCulture - Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia Unsilent bouquet, GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan #safeisthenewsexy, Magic Camp (Yandex.Taxi), Russia Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal Special prize for great impact Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia Special prize for product design Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal Change for Good / Interactive Gold Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary TermsAgainstBullying Case Study from White Rabbit Budapest on Vimeo. Silver Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia (moved from S1 Change for Good / Film) Bronze FlyHome, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia Trip In The Dark , Voskhod, Russia (moved from S4 Change for Good / Campaign) Shortlist #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia Digital Websites Bronze Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia Shortlist BBDO Daily, Proximity Russia, Russia Interactive projects Bronze "Look at the World like a Child", Humanz, Russia Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany Shortlist Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia Online video and Viral film Gold Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia VIDEO Silver Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia Bronze Last rave, Zebra Hero, Russia Shortlist VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia Pre-rolls Bronze Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia Digital Campaign Gold Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia VIDEO Silver The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia Bronze AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia Viral campaign Gold Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia Bronze Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia Shortlist VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus Social and Influencer Campaign Gold Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia Bronze #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia Shortlist Tera Botin, Leavingstone, Georgia Native Advertising Silver Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia (moved from D4 Pre-rolls) Bronze Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus Last Rave, Zebra Hero, Russia Branded tech and innovations Silver The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia Bronze Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia Shortlist Tone de Cabaret, Socialist, Russia Digital Craft Bronze The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia Mobile Mobile websites Bronze Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary Apps Shortlist Kinder of the future!, Humanz, Russia AR / VR / 360Вє videos Bronze Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia Activation by location / Voice activation Gold Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia Mobile Tech and Innovations Silver Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia Creative Data Data-enhanced Creativity Silver AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia Bronze Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russiatry Data storytelling Silver AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia Use of Real-time Data Bronze Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia Social Data and Insight Silver Terms Against Bullying,White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary Bronze Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia Media Channels V3 Print / Outdoor Short-list Boosting sales with a single billboard, e:mg, Russia Ambient Media Gold Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia Silver The Death of The Warsaw Palm, Syrena Communications, Poland Shortlist Knowledge Leads to Freedom, Leavingstone, Georgia Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia Events Shortlist Instagram worthy. IKEA x Virgil Abloh, e:mg, Russia Nerf battle in real life, e:mg, Russia Digital platforms Silver Trip in the dark, Voskhod, Russia Social Platforms Shortlist A Letter from the Future, VOZDUH brand & communications, Russia Technology Gold AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia AI Versus 2020 from Festivaler on Vimeo. Bronze Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia Shortlist Tone de Cabaret, Socialist, Russia Branded content Silver Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia All At Once, Voskhod, Russia Shortlist Excellence in Media Excellence in Media insights and Stategy Silver Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia Excellence in Media Engagement Gold Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia Silver We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia Use of Data Gold AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia Media Campaign Integrated Campaign Gold We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia Silver Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia Bronze #Date_With_Art, Postmen DA, Ukraine Low Budget Campaign Gold Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia VIDEO Bronze Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia Influencer Campaign Gold A Team of One, Loong, China VIDEO Silver Tera Botin, Leavingstone, Georgia Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia Bronze Ren Time, Aida Pioneer, Belarus Creative Film Film TV/Screens Bronze Matrix, Forte Grey, Belarus Shortlist working hours, Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania No ties allowed, Voskhod, Russia Online Gold Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia Silver VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia Bronze The Kommunalka, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia Series Big Foot, Forte Grey, Belarus Shortlist Runners guide to Riga, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia MATRIX SHORT, Forte Grey, Belarus Stronger than crisis, Voskhod, Russia Carp, AIDA Pioneer, Belarus Film Craft Silver The Kommunalka, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia All At Once, Voskhod, Russia Tatarka - AU, Little Big family, Uzbekistan Bronze Terem "Assortment", Perspecrive Pro., Russia (moved from F1 TV/Screens) MATRIX, Forte Grey, Belarus The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia Серия работ NUGO – 007, NUGO - 007 - Snow, NUGO - 007 - Coolant, Mozaika, Georgia Shortlist Uzcard. Easy payment, TBWA \ CAC \ Tashkent, Uzbekistan Super Jars, Svetly Story, Russia Integrated Omni-channel Campaign Gold The New National Anthem Edition, Impact BBDO, UAE Silver The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia Shortlist Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia CalenDare Agaisnt Plastic, Zuck&Berg, Armenia My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia Digital Campaign Silver The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia Social and Influencer Campaign Gold #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia VIDEO Shortlist Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia Viral Campaign Bronze Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia Brand Launch / Re-launch Campaign Gold We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia Bronze Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany Shortlist Continental IceContact: “Winter’s revolution” - first ever unmanned test drive of tires”, Action, Russia Brand Loyalty Campaign Shortlist Freedom is near, Movie, Russia Breakthrough on a Budget Gold Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia Silver Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia Bronze Shortlist Delivery of Fate, Ruport, Russia Selfpromo Silver DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Latvia Bronze Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany Creative Strategy Gold Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia Branded content and entertainment Visual branded content Gold Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia Silver The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia All At Once, Voskhod, Russia Bronze Tatarka - AU, Little Big family, Uzbekistan Shortlist Last rave, Zebra Hero, Russia Audio branded content Gold Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia Interactive branded content Gold Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany Shortlist Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia Branded events Shortlist Trash talk, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia Brand experience Gold Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow; Media Agency - OMD Media Direction, Russia Silver Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal Shortlist Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia Special prize - Appreciation award Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal Outdoor Billboards Gold Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia Ambient Bronze Knowledge Leads to Freedom, Leavingstone, Georgia Coming OutDoor, FCB Lisbon, Portugal My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia Shortlist We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia Innovation in Оutdoor Gold Truck Art Childfinder, Impact BBDO Dubai + BBDO Pakistan + Samar Minallah Khan, UAE Special prize for national spirit Truck Art Childfinder, Impact BBDO Dubai + BBDO Pakistan + Samar Minallah Khan, UAE Print Print Silver Серия работ The Navigate Poster, New York, Milan, London, Beijing, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia Bronze Save Classic Blue (moved from P3 Innovation in Print), White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary Shortlist That's how we write the history, Royal Kusto, Kazakhstan Hot Dog, Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania Turn your intensity on, Not Perfect Minsk, Belarus Cashless, Endorphin, Azerbaijan A Regular Weapon, Possible Moscow, Russia Print Craft Gold Equal Colors, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary Shortlist Series Dolls, Dolls, Dolls Blue Dress, Acqua, Italy Radio and Audio Radio and Streaming Gold Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia Shortlist Sea of ideas, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine Excellence in Audio Shortlist The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia Marketing Brand experience and activation Brand Experience Silver Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow; Media Agency - OMD Media Direction, Russia Shortlist N23, Action, Russia Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia Technology and Touchpoints Bronze AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia Shortlist Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia Consumer Engagement Bronze We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia Shortlist N23, Action, Russia Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus Let's beer more local, GREAT, Russia The taste of Moscow, Marvelous, Russia Strategy Gold Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia, (moved from A6 Campaign) VIDEO Silver Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia Campaign Bronze We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia Shortlist Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia Breakthrough on a Budget Gold Silver VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus Bronze Delivery of Fate, Ruport, Russia Shortlist Probably the highest beer sampling in the world, proof., Bulgaria, (moved from A2 Brand Experience) PR PR Practices and Technics Silver A Team of One, Loong, China Bronze Digital and Social Silver Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia Shortlist AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia Influencer Silver Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia Shortlist Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia Campaign Shortlist VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus Direct Channels Silver Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia Bronze Shortlist Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia Digital and Social Bronze UFC CHATBOT, Outofthebox, Russia Strategy Gold Campaign Gold Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia Innovations Silver DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Latvia Bronze Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia Shortlist Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia Special prize for craziness DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Latvia Creative Effectiveness Short-term Creative Effectiveness Gold Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia Long-term Creative Effectiveness Shortlist Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia Breakthrough on a Budget Gold VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus VIDEO Branding Communication Design Creation of New Brand Identity Gold Kurnaya izba, Terminal design, Russia VIDEO Silver Tashkent City Identity Design, MA'NO Branding, Uzbekistan Bronze OSOM, Voskhod, Russia Classic Picnic Identity, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine ME'MOR Architects Award, MA'NO Branding, Uzbekistan Shortlist Digital Chain rebranding, Digital Chain, Cyprus Rebrand / Refresh of an Еxisting Brand Silver Kaspersky rebranding, Plenum.CX, Russia Shortlist Forest Cats Redesign, 13 floor, Russia ACME "A Journey Through Smart Life" Rebranding Campaign, Caption, Lithuania Norebo, Ermolaev Bureau, Russia Lamoda Rebranding, Shuka Design, Russia We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia Promotional Printed Materials Bronze CalenDare Agaisnt Plastic, Zuck&Berg, Armenia deSidera, Acqua, Italy Promotional Item Design Bronze Ööloom birdfood package, Newton Marketing, Estonia (moved from X3 Innovation in Рackaging) Shortlist Digital Detox Line, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia Yellow and white press, Salmon Graphics, Belarus Brand Environment and Experience Design Bronze The Peak, The Embassy, Italy Shortlist Nova Artizana, OTVETDESIGN, Russia Kaspersky rebranding, Plenum.CX, Russia We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia Design Craft Bronze #VictoryFont May, RT, Russia Shortlist Digital and Interactive Design Website design Bronze See the Future through Our Eyes, Possible Moscow, Russia Shortlist Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia Social Media Design Bronze #VictoryFont May, RT, Russia Design of virtual promo-tools Shortlist BBDO Daily, Proximity Russia, Russia (moved from Q1 Website design) Packaging of foodstuffs Gold Absolut Comeback / Recycle, Drama Queen Communications, Sweden Silver Woodker, PG Brand Reforming Poland, Poland/Belarus Premiere of Taste, Depot branding agency, Russia Bronze Like a bird, OTVETDESIGN, Russia Shortlist design of “Zelenaya Liniya” (“Green Line”), Ohmybrand, Russia Dzuba, LOGA BIGA, Belarus Yo&Go, Depot branding agency, Russia Veivi: Delicate balance of wellbeing, Depot branding agency, Russia Packaging of non-food products Gold N23, Action, Russia BRITE, Depot branding agency, Russia Bronze Canonpharma, REPINA branding, Russia Shortlist WonderLab, Depot branding agency, Russia Innovation in Рackaging Shortlist Zombeer - beer packaging, SLD Agency, Russia Jägermeister custom label, Panda Digital, Russia Natural packaging for natural products, Synthesis creative lab, Uzbekistan Prizes: Mass Media jury VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus Traces, AIDA Pioneer, Belarus Taxi on batteries, AIDA Pioneer, Belarus Art of Quarantine, Looma, Ukraine BALKONYARTIST, The Smarts, Bulgaria FlyHome, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia Special prize from Mass Media, introduced by Artox Media Digital Group Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus Special prize from Mass Media jury for humour Burger King France – Always Maintain Distance, Buzzman, France Special prizes from festival partners Special prize from typography Druk-S Special prize from АКМА (Belarus) for Refreshing Event Solution Canada Dry Snow Experience, Furia, Chile Special prize from АCAR (Russia) Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia Special prize from NAAI (Uzbekistan) Quarantine Entertainment, Kinograf, Ukraine
Congratulations to all the prize-winners!