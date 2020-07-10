White Square 2020 winners announced

For the communications industry, this year has been a real challenge in every country around the world, a challenge for each of us and for our teams. Today, as never before, our industry needs a fresh breath, a portion of inspiration and a bit of creative adventurism, which we ourselves usually carry to all spheres of the economy, culture and society as a whole, thanks to Advertising Festivals in general and White Square in particular. I am glad that almost one thousand entries that took part in the festival reflected strong nature of our industry, which is committed and able to win.

Creative agency of the festival, which received the biggest number of awards – BBDO Moscow, Russia

Belarusian agency of the festival – TDI Group Belarus

Grand Prix

Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

This year, 937 entries from participants from 31 countries competed for festival awards in Creativity, Branding, Creative Effectiveness, Marketing, Media, Digital and Change for Good categories. Jury discussions were held in the format of live conferences with participation of highly recognised and awarded creative directors of the leading agencies from around the world. Watch White Square 2020 Award Ceremony here and view all the winning entries here Alena Ustinovich, chairman of Board of Association of Communication and Marketing Agencies of Belarus, producer of White Square festival, noted:The winners of White Square 2020:

"Russian Yoga School" by Zebra Hero for Committee Against Torture from Art Directors Club of Europe on Vimeo.

Change for Good

Gold

The Choice, Marvelous LLC, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Silver

The safest place, Artem Nugmanov/Self employed, Russia

Bronze

Closer to moms, Salmon Graphics, Belarus

Shortlist

Now You Understand, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia

Stay at Home, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia

Fast internet for meaningful use, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia

My Lockdown, Mr. Da Vinci, Brazil

Gold

Special Edition, Y agency, Ukraine

Silver

For More Life, Kraken, Georgia

Art of Quarantine, Looma, Ukraine

Equal Colors, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Read vs. Covid, SEED a creative agency, Kazakhstan

Bronze

Don't play hide-and-seek with life, Kollegi, Russia

Off Road, in house, Mood, Peru

Mask the tunnels, Havas Creative Group Ukraine, Ukraine

Short-list

Burger King Belgium - Stay Home, Buzzman, France

The Physical Violence Virus Cell, Cheil Centrade, Romania

Hair Dryer, Salsa, Peru

Another seas, entries Another seas: The Sea of Tranquility, Another seas: Acidalian Sea, Ruport, Russia

Silver

Sea of ideas, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine

Gold

We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, russia

A Team of One, Loong, China

FINALE_S7 from why not on Vimeo.

Silver

Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia

The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia

Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

N23, Action, Russia

Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

Bronze

A Humane Ending, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia

Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia

My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia

Freedom is near, Movie, Russia (moved from S1 Change for Good / Film)

Shortlist

#BoobCulture - Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia

Unsilent bouquet, GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan

#safeisthenewsexy, Magic Camp (Yandex.Taxi), Russia

Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal

Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia

Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal

Gold

Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

TermsAgainstBullying Case Study from White Rabbit Budapest on Vimeo.

Silver

Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia (moved from S1 Change for Good / Film)

Bronze

FlyHome, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Trip In The Dark , Voskhod, Russia (moved from S4 Change for Good / Campaign)

Shortlist

#TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Digital

Bronze

Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia

Shortlist

BBDO Daily, Proximity Russia, Russia

Bronze

"Look at the World like a Child", Humanz, Russia

Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

Shortlist

Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

Gold

Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia

Silver

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Bronze

Last rave, Zebra Hero, Russia

Shortlist

VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Bronze

Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia

Gold

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Silver

The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia

Bronze

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Gold

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Bronze

Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Shortlist

VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus

Gold

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Bronze

#TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Shortlist

Tera Botin, Leavingstone, Georgia

Silver

Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia (moved from D4 Pre-rolls)

Bronze

Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus

Last Rave, Zebra Hero, Russia

Silver

The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia

Bronze

Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Shortlist

Tone de Cabaret, Socialist, Russia

Bronze

The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia

Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia

Mobile

Bronze

Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Shortlist

Kinder of the future!, Humanz, Russia

Bronze

Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia

Gold

Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Silver

Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Creative Data

Silver

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Bronze

Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russiatry

Silver

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Bronze

Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Silver

Terms Against Bullying,White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Bronze

Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Media

Short-list

Boosting sales with a single billboard, e:mg, Russia

Gold

Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Silver

The Death of The Warsaw Palm, Syrena Communications, Poland

Shortlist

Knowledge Leads to Freedom, Leavingstone, Georgia

Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia

Events

Shortlist

Instagram worthy. IKEA x Virgil Abloh, e:mg, Russia

Nerf battle in real life, e:mg, Russia

Silver

Trip in the dark, Voskhod, Russia

Shortlist

A Letter from the Future, VOZDUH brand & communications, Russia

Gold

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

AI Versus 2020 from Festivaler on Vimeo.

Bronze

Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia

Shortlist

Tone de Cabaret, Socialist, Russia

Silver

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

All At Once, Voskhod, Russia

Shortlist

5% is a lot!, 12, Russia

Excellence in Media

Silver

Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Gold

Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Silver

We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Gold

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Media Campaign

Gold

We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Silver

Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia

Bronze

#Date_With_Art, Postmen DA, Ukraine

Gold

Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Bronze

Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Gold

A Team of One, Loong, China

Silver

Tera Botin, Leavingstone, Georgia

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Bronze

Ren Time, Aida Pioneer, Belarus

Bronze

Matrix, Forte Grey, Belarus

Shortlist

working hours, Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania

No ties allowed, Voskhod, Russia

Gold

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Silver

VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus

The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia

Bronze

The Kommunalka, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Series Big Foot, Forte Grey, Belarus

Shortlist

Runners guide to Riga, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia

Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia

MATRIX SHORT, Forte Grey, Belarus

Stronger than crisis, Voskhod, Russia

Carp, AIDA Pioneer, Belarus

Silver

The Kommunalka, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

All At Once, Voskhod, Russia

Tatarka - AU, Little Big family, Uzbekistan

Bronze

Terem "Assortment", Perspecrive Pro., Russia (moved from F1 TV/Screens)

MATRIX, Forte Grey, Belarus

The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia

Серия работ NUGO – 007, NUGO - 007 - Snow, NUGO - 007 - Coolant, Mozaika, Georgia

Shortlist

Uzcard. Easy payment, TBWA \ CAC \ Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Super Jars, Svetly Story, Russia

Integrated

Gold

The New National Anthem Edition, Impact BBDO, UAE

Silver

The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia

Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia

Shortlist

Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia

CalenDare Agaisnt Plastic, Zuck&Berg, Armenia

My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia

Silver

The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Gold

#TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia

Shortlist

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Bronze

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia

Gold

We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Bronze

Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

Shortlist

Continental IceContact: “Winter’s revolution” - first ever unmanned test drive of tires”, Action, Russia

Shortlist

Freedom is near, Movie, Russia

Gold

Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Silver

Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Bronze

N23, Action, Russia

Shortlist

Delivery of Fate, Ruport, Russia

Silver

DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Latvia

Bronze

Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

Gold

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Branded content and entertainment

Gold

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Silver

The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia

All At Once, Voskhod, Russia

Bronze

Tatarka - AU, Little Big family, Uzbekistan

Shortlist

Last rave, Zebra Hero, Russia

Gold

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Gold

Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

Shortlist

Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

Shortlist

Trash talk, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia

Gold

Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow; Media Agency - OMD Media Direction, Russia

Silver

Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal

Shortlist

Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal

Outdoor

Gold

Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Bronze

Knowledge Leads to Freedom, Leavingstone, Georgia

Coming OutDoor, FCB Lisbon, Portugal

My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia

Shortlist

We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Gold

Truck Art Childfinder, Impact BBDO Dubai + BBDO Pakistan + Samar Minallah Khan, UAE

Truck Art Childfinder, Impact BBDO Dubai + BBDO Pakistan + Samar Minallah Khan, UAE

Print

Silver

Серия работ The Navigate Poster, New York, Milan, London, Beijing, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Bronze

Save Classic Blue (moved from P3 Innovation in Print), White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Shortlist

That's how we write the history, Royal Kusto, Kazakhstan

Hot Dog, Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania

Turn your intensity on, Not Perfect Minsk, Belarus

Cashless, Endorphin, Azerbaijan

A Regular Weapon, Possible Moscow, Russia

Gold

Equal Colors, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Shortlist

Series Dolls, Dolls, Dolls Blue Dress, Acqua, Italy

Radio and Audio

Gold

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Shortlist

Sea of ideas, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine

Shortlist

The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia

Marketing

Silver

Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow; Media Agency - OMD Media Direction, Russia

Shortlist

N23, Action, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Bronze

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Bronze

We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Shortlist

N23, Action, Russia

Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus

Let's beer more local, GREAT, Russia

The taste of Moscow, Marvelous, Russia

Gold

Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia, (moved from A6 Campaign)

Silver

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Bronze

We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Shortlist

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Gold

N23, Action, Russia

Silver

VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus

Bronze

Delivery of Fate, Ruport, Russia

Shortlist

Probably the highest beer sampling in the world, proof., Bulgaria, (moved from A2 Brand Experience)

PR

Silver

A Team of One, Loong, China

Bronze

N23, Action, Russia

Silver

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Shortlist

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Silver

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Shortlist

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Shortlist

VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus

Silver

Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Bronze

N23, Action, Russia

Shortlist

Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia

Bronze

UFC CHATBOT, Outofthebox, Russia

Gold

N23, Action, Russia

Gold

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Innovations

Silver

DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Latvia

Bronze

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Shortlist

Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia

DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Latvia

Creative Effectiveness

Gold

Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Shortlist

Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

Gold

VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus

Branding

Gold

Kurnaya izba, Terminal design, Russia

Silver

Tashkent City Identity Design, MA'NO Branding, Uzbekistan

Bronze

OSOM, Voskhod, Russia

Classic Picnic Identity, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine

ME'MOR Architects Award, MA'NO Branding, Uzbekistan

Shortlist

Digital Chain rebranding, Digital Chain, Cyprus

Silver

Kaspersky rebranding, Plenum.CX, Russia

Shortlist

Forest Cats Redesign, 13 floor, Russia

ACME "A Journey Through Smart Life" Rebranding Campaign, Caption, Lithuania

Norebo, Ermolaev Bureau, Russia

Lamoda Rebranding, Shuka Design, Russia

We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Bronze

CalenDare Agaisnt Plastic, Zuck&Berg, Armenia

deSidera, Acqua, Italy

Bronze

Ööloom birdfood package, Newton Marketing, Estonia (moved from X3 Innovation in Рackaging)

Shortlist

Digital Detox Line, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia

Yellow and white press, Salmon Graphics, Belarus

Bronze

The Peak, The Embassy, Italy

Shortlist

Nova Artizana, OTVETDESIGN, Russia

Kaspersky rebranding, Plenum.CX, Russia

We Are Siberia, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Bronze

#VictoryFont May, RT, Russia

Shortlist

OSOM, Voskhod, Russia

Digital and Interactive Design

Bronze

See the Future through Our Eyes, Possible Moscow, Russia

Shortlist

Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia

Bronze

#VictoryFont May, RT, Russia

Shortlist

BBDO Daily, Proximity Russia, Russia (moved from Q1 Website design)

Gold

Absolut Comeback / Recycle, Drama Queen Communications, Sweden

Silver

Woodker, PG Brand Reforming Poland, Poland/Belarus

Premiere of Taste, Depot branding agency, Russia

Bronze

Like a bird, OTVETDESIGN, Russia

Shortlist

design of “Zelenaya Liniya” (“Green Line”), Ohmybrand, Russia

Dzuba, LOGA BIGA, Belarus

Yo&Go, Depot branding agency, Russia

Veivi: Delicate balance of wellbeing, Depot branding agency, Russia

Gold

N23, Action, Russia

BRITE, Depot branding agency, Russia

Bronze

Canonpharma, REPINA branding, Russia

Shortlist

WonderLab, Depot branding agency, Russia

Shortlist



Zombeer - beer packaging, SLD Agency, Russia

Jägermeister custom label, Panda Digital, Russia

Natural packaging for natural products, Synthesis creative lab, Uzbekistan

Prizes: Mass Media jury

VOKA SMARTFAKE, TDI GROUP, Belarus

Traces, AIDA Pioneer, Belarus

Taxi on batteries, AIDA Pioneer, Belarus

Art of Quarantine, Looma, Ukraine

BALKONYARTIST, The Smarts, Bulgaria

FlyHome, TUTKOVBUDKOV, Russia

Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus

Burger King France – Always Maintain Distance, Buzzman, France

Special prizes from festival partners

Hair Dryer, Salsa, Peru

Canada Dry Snow Experience, Furia, Chile

Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia

Quarantine Entertainment, Kinograf, Ukraine

Congratulations to all the prize-winners!