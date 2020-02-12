Good Things Guy, overall winner at the 2019 South African Blog Awards

Good Things Guy has been announced the overall winner at the South African Blog Awards. It has been named South Africa's Blog of the Year for 2019, for the third consecutive year, as well as Best Lifestyle Blog for 2019.

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy.

#Newsmaker: Good things come to Brent Lindeque The year is off to a great start for Brent Lindeque, founder of South Africa's Good Things Guy, having recently won 'Best South African Blog of the Year' and been named the category winner of 'Social Enterprise and Philanthropy' and the fourth most influential South African in the '100 Most Influential Young South Africans' poll...

Brent Lindeque, founder of, launched the blog almost five years ago to change the national conversation and give South Africans a balance to the news in South Africa.The South African Blog Awards is the official showcase and recognition platform for the very best of South African blogs. It endeavours to bring South African bloggers to the forefront of people’s attention, both locally and internationally, increasing exposure for South Africa’s great bloggers around the globe.Through the recognition process of current South African bloggers and the publicity created around the awards, blogs and bloggers, the platform looks to encourage people who are outside the realm of blogging to discover the fantastic world of blogging.The South African Blog Awards has evolved since its inception in 2010 through a process of public opinion, blogger opinion and social media expert’s opinion. Entries were open in 16 main categories, including Best Business Blog, Best Environmental Blog, Best Food and Wine Blog and Best Lifestyle Blog.Lindeque has achieved global recognition for his forward-thinking approach and has inspired a nation. Recognised as one of the’s Top 200 Young South African’s, as well as a Primedia LeadSA Hero, and one of theMen of the year for 2019, he is thankful for the continued support of the readers. “I am so incredibly humbled and thankful for both the awards and to be named South Africa’s Blog of the Year again is just mind-blowing."This is’s 14th award since it was launched. The site was selected as one of the Top 25 African Blogs to follow, as well as one of the 100 most interesting websites in the world. It also recently launched an app for both Apple and Google for readers to get the good news on the go, while their out-of-home offering has grown to over 150 screens around the country.