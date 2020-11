Why it's important to keep diagnosing and treating HIV during the Covid-19 pandemic

Since 2013, global efforts have been made to gain control over the Aids epidemic by 2020 through UNAIDS' 90-90-90 targets. The focus has been to have 90% of all people living with HIV know their status; and of those, 90% initiated on antiretroviral therapy (ART); and of those, 90% reaching viral suppression through ART adherence. Viral suppression means that virus in their blood is undetectable and they cannot transmit HIV sexually.