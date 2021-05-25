Adobe Creative Cloud for teams - Pro Editions: Go from blank screen to brilliant design

The platform for creativity, now with unlimited downloads of Adobe Stock assets.

Unlimited downloads: Get unlimited downloads of standard photos, vectors, illustrations, templates and 3D assets from the Adobe Stock core collection so you can create without worrying about membership quotas, and use watermark-free, full-res images even for comps and layouts.





Integrated workflows: Adobe Stock is integrated with Creative Cloud, Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides so it’s easy to search and license all the assets you need right inside your favourite apps.





AI-powered search: Adobe Stock search is powered by Adobe Sensei to help you quickly find the right asset based on image similarity, aesthetics, colour, copy space and more.





Enhanced licensing: Pro Editions come with enhanced licences for unlimited copies or views of all Adobe Stock assets. You also get pooled licensing, so assets belong to your company even as team members

come and go.





Streamlined upgrade: If you’re an existing Creative Cloud for teams customer and you upgrade to a Pro Edition, you’ll continue to have access to your Creative Cloud apps and all of the assets saved in your Creative Cloud Libraries.





Adobe Stock also offers premium imagery and high-quality footage from some of the world’s greatest photographers and videographers. To access these collections, add a Stock credit pack to your Pro Edition plan.



Now more than ever, creatives are under pressure to produce more assets, more quickly and for more channels. That’s why we’re offering Pro Editions of Adobe Creative Cloud for teams of all apps and single app plans for organisations with five or more users.* With a Pro Edition, you get access to Creative Cloud apps and services plus unlimited downloads of high quality, royalty-free standard assets from Adobe Stock to help bring your ideas to life faster.One platform. Endless creativity.With a Pro Edition, you get the tools you need to create content at scale – all in one platform that includes learning tools and 24/7 customer support.You also get: