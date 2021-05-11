Adobe Creative Cloud for enterprise - Pro Editions

The platform for creativity, now with unlimited downloads of Adobe Stock assets.
Effortless content creation at scale.
Large enterprises need a streamlined way to produce more assets, more quickly and for more channels. That’s why we’re offering Pro Editions of Adobe Creative Cloud for enterprise all apps and single app plans for organisations with five or more users. With a Pro Edition, you get access to Creative Cloud for enterprise apps and services plus unlimited downloads of high-quality, royalty-free standard assets from Adobe Stock to help bring your ideas to life faster.
Power your business with Pro.
With a Pro Edition, you get the tools you need to create content at scale - all in one platform that includes learning tools and 24/7 customer support.You also get:
- Unlimited downloads: Get unlimited downloads of standard images from the Adobe Stock core collection so you can create without worrying about membership quotas and use watermark-free, full-res images even for comps and layouts.
- Enterprise-specific features: In addition to Creative Cloud for enterprise benefits such as Single Sign On, you'll also have access to stock for enterprise features such as bulk licensing and enhanced admin reporting capabilities.
- World-class support: Enterprise customers receive dedicated support when migrating to a Pro Edition to ensure that your team can continue their work seamlessly and hit the ground running with Pro.
- Integrated workflows: Adobe Stock is integrated with Creative Cloud, Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides so it’s easy to search and license all the assets you need right inside your favorite apps.
- AI-powered search: Adobe Stock search is powered by Adobe Sensei to help you quickly find the right asset based on image similarity, aesthetics, colour, copy space and more.
- Extended licensing: CCE Pro Edition comes with extended licenses for unlimited copies or views as well as merchandising of Adobe Stock assets.
You also get pooled licensing, so assets belong to your company even as team members come and go.
Take advantage of all Adobe Stock has to offer.
Adobe Stock also offers premium imagery and high-quality footage from some of the world’s greatest photographers and videographers. To access these collections, add a stock credit pack to your Pro Edition plan.
Adobe Stock is natively integrated with most Creative Cloud apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, XD, Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, After Effects, Adobe Spark and Dimension. You can also save images directly to your Creative Cloud Libraries for instant access across apps. The Creative Cloud Libraries feature is currently supported in Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, XD, Dreamweaver, Illustrator Draw, Photoshop Sketch and Adobe Comp.
In Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign, templates from Adobe Stock are also available from right within the New Document dialog box. These templates, designed to jumpstart your creative projects, come in PSDT, AIT and INDT formats. Once you license and download a template, you can build on it just as you’d work with any other Photoshop, Illustrator or InDesign document.
You can open images and videos from the Adobe Stock website inside many Creative Cloud apps with a single click. You can also save Adobe Stock assets directly to your Creative Cloud Libraries so they’re immediately available in most of your Creative Cloud desktop and mobile apps.
You can also launch Adobe Stock from within the Libraries panel in Creative Cloud apps such as Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, After Effects, XD, Dimension and Adobe Dreamweaver. You can also license watermarked previews of Adobe Stock content directly from the Libraries panel in the desktop apps
Helpful resources to get you started - Adobe Stock Quick Start Guide: helpx.adobe.com/stock/user-guide.html
Adobe Stock tutorials: helpx.adobe.com/stock/tutorials.html
Commonly asked questions: helpx.adobe.com/stock/help/enterprise-teams.html
How to find and use Adobe Stock assets in Creative Cloud Apps: helpx.adobe.com/stock/help/find-stock-assets-inapp.html
For further information, please speak to Bishen Gosai on 082 847 8733 or email az.oc.evrucgninrael@iasoG.nehsiB