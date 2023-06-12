Unleashing entertainment: The Bar Africa's dynamic campaign for GOtv Kenya

In Kenya the country's advertising industry is thriving, and traditional forms of advertising via outdoor, radio, and television remain the most widely used in the country.

MultiChoice’s GOtv campaign in Kenya is rooted in the culture where its customers live. The Bar Africa’s answer to the Kenya GOtv brief was related to how much stress, worry and pressure could get in the daily lives of Kenyans and that good entertainment is a great escape from that reality. The creative was to position GOtv as the antidote to all the curveballs life throws at us. To say that you can switch off all else when you switch on GOtv.

Marls Truter, co-founder and managing director explains: "Our Kenyan consumer is multi-layered, and communication is perceived as annoying when it’s not culturally relevant or aligned to the traditional values or conservatism of Kenyans. We were very excited to be part of GOtv’s strategy to segment and understand the Kenyan audience on a much deeper level and thus ultimately deliver a campaign that allows the brand to really connect with its Kenyan consumers.”

The entertainment sector in Kenya is emerging, and we have barely scratched the surface of what can be achieved by investing in creativity, media, and advertising.

“In a bid to answer how best to communicate to the Kenyan market in a way that resonates with our customer and to unlock deeper entrenchment with them, GOtv Kenya partnered with The Bar Africa creative agency to come up with a segmented marketing campaign. The campaign, Zima Na Uwashe (roughly translates to 'turn on, turn off', has improved the brand relatability as well as appeal. It was a quite a creative liberating experience working with the The Bar Africa on this project,” concludes Christine Warui, marketing manager at Multichoice, Kenya.