The Bar Africa brings a fresh creative approach to Kenyan furniture retailer

There's a sea of mid-year sale promotions come June and July in Kenya. The furniture category being no exception. In fact, people wait for these sales and hold off on their purchases with a view to hunt for the best deals. The challenge was to stand out from the vast sameness (mid-year sale communication on every corner and filling up your feed) and move away from a price-only conversation to build on a brand that has been around for 21 years.

Kenyans by and large are non-confrontational and conservative as a people. The idea was to go against form and depict the opposite. Pitting people against each other in the fight for their favourite furniture pieces in this year's Furniture Palace Mid-Year Sale campaign. The executions followed this theme across OOH, bite sized videos on social, and even incidents "caught" on CCTV cameras at their showrooms.

"The idea was to go against form and depict the opposite. The campaign is also proof that you don't need big media and production budgets to be memorable and have big impact," said Shounak Guhatakurta, creative director and co-founder at The Bar Africa

"The Bar Africa brought a fresh and out of the ordinary creative approach to our annual mid-year sale campaign, and more so how the category is advertised in Kenya. While our objective is focused on attracting customers and boosting sales, it’s important to have a partner that understands both business and brand building – exactly what The Bar brought to the table - next level creative prowess and unconventional thinking," added Simran Saleh, marketing officer at Furniture Palace.

About The Bar

The Bar Africa is a collective of thinkers, storytellers, designers, artists, filmmakers, techies social media gurus and everything in between. The agency was co-founded by Marls Truter, Shounak Guhathakurta and Yash Deb.



