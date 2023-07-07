Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingMultiChoiceOgilvy South AfricaTopco MediaThe BarPrimedia BroadcastingProvantageVetro MediaTractor OutdoorKLAIndaba Billboards & MediaGfK South AfricaIconic CollectiveAbnormalHOT 102.7FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retail Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


The Bar Africa brings a fresh creative approach to Kenyan furniture retailer

7 Jul 2023
Issued by: The Bar
There's a sea of mid-year sale promotions come June and July in Kenya. The furniture category being no exception. In fact, people wait for these sales and hold off on their purchases with a view to hunt for the best deals. The challenge was to stand out from the vast sameness (mid-year sale communication on every corner and filling up your feed) and move away from a price-only conversation to build on a brand that has been around for 21 years.
The Bar Africa brings a fresh creative approach to Kenyan furniture retailer

Kenyans by and large are non-confrontational and conservative as a people. The idea was to go against form and depict the opposite. Pitting people against each other in the fight for their favourite furniture pieces in this year’s Furniture Palace Mid-Year Sale campaign. The executions followed this theme across OOH, bite sized videos on social, and even incidents “caught” on CCTV cameras at their showrooms. - *pics for case study PR

"The idea was to go against form and depict the opposite. The campaign is also proof that you don't need big media and production budgets to be memorable and have big impact," said Shounak Guhatakurta, creative director and co-founder at The Bar Africa

"The Bar Africa brought a fresh and out of the ordinary creative approach to our annual mid-year sale campaign, and more so how the category is advertised in Kenya. While our objective is focused on attracting customers and boosting sales, it’s important to have a partner that understands both business and brand building – exactly what The Bar brought to the table - next level creative prowess and unconventional thinking," added Simran Saleh, marketing officer at Furniture Palace.

The Bar Africa brings a fresh creative approach to Kenyan furniture retailer

About The Bar

The Bar Africa is a collective of thinkers, storytellers, designers, artists, filmmakers, techies social media gurus and everything in between. The agency was co-founded by Marls Truter, Shounak Guhathakurta and Yash Deb.

NextOptions
The Bar
The Bar Africa is a collective of creative practitioners based in Nairobi, Kenya. With over 40 years of experience among its founders and a proven track record of creating campaigns that surprise, entertain, live in culture, put brands on a pedestal and of course, sell. As the name suggests, The Bar Africa aims to set and continually raise the bar for creativity in the region.
Read more: Yash Deb, Marls Truter, The Bar Africa



Related

The Bar (left to right) co-founders Yash Deb, Animesh Deb, Marls Truter, and Shounak Guhathakurta
Africa's newest creative agency: Raising the Bar26 Jun 2023
TenacityPR welcomes The Bar Africa onboard
TenacityPRTenacityPR welcomes The Bar Africa onboard15 Jun 2023
Unleashing entertainment: The Bar Africa's dynamic campaign for GOtv Kenya
The BarUnleashing entertainment: The Bar Africa's dynamic campaign for GOtv Kenya12 Jun 2023
Q&A 2019 Loeries Africa and Middle East judges: Yash Deb
Q&A 2019 Loeries Africa and Middle East judges: Yash Deb20 Aug 2019
Yash Deb, managing director and chief creative officer at Isobar, Kenya and this year's Loeries integrated campaign, film & radio, and radio craft juror.
#Loeries2019: "Strength of a creative campaign lies in how rapidly others can build on it" - Yash Deb26 Jul 2019
What do all big ideas need to succeed?
DentsuWhat do all big ideas need to succeed?16 Apr 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz