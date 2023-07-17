Industries

Africa


The Bar Africa Furniture Palace campaign embraces digital media

17 Jul 2023
Issued by: The Bar
There's a sea of mid-year sale promotions come June and July in Kenya. The furniture category being no exception. In fact, people wait for these sales and hold off on their purchases with a view to hunt for the best deals.
The Bar Africa Furniture Palace campaign embraces digital media

The challenge was to stand out from the vast sameness (mid-year sale communication on every corner and filling up your feed) and move away from a price-only conversation to building on a brand that has been around for 21 years, and that puts quality products in homes.

The answer was then to go against the grain and depict the opposite. Pitting people against each other in the fight for their favourite furniture pieces in this year’s Furniture Palace Mid-Year Sale campaign. "Kenyans, by and large, are non-confrontational and conservative as a people. The idea was to go against form and depict the opposite,” explains. Shounak Guhatakurta, creative director and co-founder at The Bar Africa

The increasing number of Kenyans on digital media gave Furniture Palace the means to implement a social media campaign across its platforms depicting actors going to extra lengths for their desired item before other shoppers do it in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

The Bar Africa Furniture Palace campaign embraces digital media
The Bar Africa Furniture Palace campaign embraces digital media

Included in the social media rollout are bite-sized videos filmed in slow motion where actors go against the social norm and literally ‘fight-off' for the winner of the double desired bed or sofa.

Besides social media, out of home and POS, the most impactful advertising platforms were part of the campaign roll-out.

“The Bar Africa brought a fresh and out-of-the-ordinary creative approach to our annual mid-year sale campaign, and more so how the category is advertised in Kenya. While our objective is focused on attracting customers and boosting sales, it’s important to have a partner that understands both business and brand building – exactly what The Bar brought to the table – next-level creative prowess and unconventional thinking.” adds Simran Saleh, marketing officer at Furniture Palace.

YouTube video link:
Chair CCTV: https://youtu.be/R5Eh6a5SNL4

Facebook video link:
Table Slow Motion Video:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1827045977690492

NextOptions
The Bar
The Bar Africa is a collective of creative practitioners based in Nairobi, Kenya. With over 40 years of experience among its founders and a proven track record of creating campaigns that surprise, entertain, live in culture, put brands on a pedestal and of course, sell. As the name suggests, The Bar Africa aims to set and continually raise the bar for creativity in the region.



