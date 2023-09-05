The Bar Africa celebrates one year anniversary

The Bar Africa, an independent Kenyan advertising agency celebrates our first year anniversary. The agency was co-founded by Marls Truter, Shounak Guhathakurta and Yash Deb. Truter, a proven agency leader, is MD at The Bar Africa. Creative partner at The Bar Africa, Guhathakurta began his advertising career at JWT Mumbai, one of India's largest agencies where he worked on leading brands such as De Beers. Deb is a similarly highly awarded creative. Prior to co-founding The Bar Africa, he created history by conceptualising Lesso Lessons, a campaign that won East, West and Central Africa's very first Gold Lion at Cannes.

“We all did the best work of our careers when we were teamed together and we saw a gap in the market to provide a hands-on service and get back to the work that we’re all passionate about doing,” explains Truter.

“One of the ways in which we differentiate ourselves is that we spend a great deal of time diagnosing the brief, including understanding the problem and the issues. We start with an idea – ideally one that has long-term potential rather than a short-term big idea - and only then do we decide on the most appropriate platforms to best promote it,” says Deb.

The Bar Africa’s approach is premised on a hub and spoke model which is based on finding the most appropriate talent for each particular project and campaign. “Technology frees us from geographical boundaries which means we can work with an animation team based in Istanbul or a copywriter based in Vancouver,” explains Guhathakurta.

The agency’s goal is to position advertising and marketing as a valued discipline capable of growing the bottom line and to create work that moves the needle. We don’t intend to ever become a behemoth but rather to stay true to our values and create meaningfully different work.

If this trio remains true to form, this is an agency to watch in the future.

The work we’ve done in year one is testament to our values and what we believe in, that is to continuously raise the bar. From GOtv’s first Kenya produced campaign moving away from adaptation to communication specific for the market, to building brand equity and moving away from price conversations for Furniture Palace, to uncovering a deeper brand purpose for Workable, redefining their brand strategy and a kick-ass new look to match – to name a few. Can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds.

About

We are thinkers, storytellers, designers, artists, filmmakers, techies, social media gurus and everything in between. We are multiple award winners at Cannes, D&AD, One Show, Clios, New York Festivals, Loeries, Spikes, the Abby’s and WARC.

Including East, West and Central Africa’s first and only Yellow Pencil and Gold Lion. Yet, we are lifelong students of our craft. Most of all, what we’re not, is cold steel, tempered glass and reinforced concrete.

https://thebar.africa/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-bar-africa/?originalSubdomain=ke

https://www.instagram.com/thebar.africa/



