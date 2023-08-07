Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Mining News Botswana

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Botswana plans extra diamond sales route after De Beers deal

7 Aug 2023
By: Felix Njini and Clara Denina
Botswana's state diamond company is planning to diversify how it sells precious stones to the market as it gears up to receive far more supply under a multi-year deal the country struck with producer De Beers in July.
Source: mreco99 ©
Source: mreco99 © 123RF.com

The Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) currently sells 25% of the gems produced by the Botswanan government's Debswana joint venture with Anglo American unit De Beers via an auction process.

ODC's share of rough stones from Debswana will rise to 50% over the next decade due to Botswana's new deal with De Beers, but selling large volumes will be hard due to an uncertain economic outlook, and in the face of competition from laboratory-grown gems.

Botswana, the world's number one diamond producer by value, generates about 30% of its revenue and 70% of its foreign exchange earnings from diamonds, making its economy heavily exposed to prices of the precious stones, which have fallen around 12% in the last six months.

"ODC auctions are too big and need to be optimised," ODC managing director Mmetla Masire told Reuters via email. "We also need to de-risk the business and support other customers that want alternative selling channels."

While ODC is not moving away from the open tender model, the new channel should complement and work in parallel with auctions, Masire added.

"We are not shifting away from the auction channel, we are looking at running the auction and adding another channel to complement and work in parallel with auctions," he said.

With auctions, "apart from the logistical challenges of tendering such huge volumes of diamonds, technically what happens when the market is bad like today, you tender a large amount of diamonds you can't sell", said James Campbell, managing director of mining group Botswana Diamonds.

De Beers delivers first production from $2.3bn underground mine
De Beers delivers first production from $2.3bn underground mine

By 26 Jul 2023

Alternative selling channel

De Beers uses an alternative selling channel that involves offering boxes of unpolished gems to customers such as manufacturers and diamond magnates at sales known as "sights" held about ten times a year. This helps when the market is weak.

"ODC will have the freedom to sell to customers directly in a way that they haven't had before," De Beers CEO Al Cook told Reuters in an interview.

"In practical terms, that does provide a structure for ensuring that we get rid of the peaks and troughs that characterise selling by tender or auction," he added, referring to De Beers' selling channel.

Debswana's rough diamond sales dropped 17% in the first six months of the year, data released by the central bank showed, as prices for the stones dropped sharply.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: De Beers, James Campbell, Al Cook

Related

De Beers delivers first production from $2.3bn underground mine
De Beers delivers first production from $2.3bn underground mine26 Jul 2023
Haul trucks at Jwaneng diamond mine. Source: Debswana.com
De Beers agrees to give Botswana more rough diamonds in new sales pact3 Jul 2023
Botswana partners gem trader HB Antwerp, seeks to loosen De Beers' grip
Botswana partners gem trader HB Antwerp, seeks to loosen De Beers' grip28 Mar 2023
Botswana intent on selling more diamonds without De Beers
Botswana intent on selling more diamonds without De Beers13 Mar 2023
Al Cook to head up De Beers Group in 2023
Al Cook to head up De Beers Group in 202310 Oct 2022
Mine dam wall in Free State collapses, killing 1 and injuring 40
Mine dam wall in Free State collapses, killing 1 and injuring 4012 Sep 2022
August 2022 marks 21 years of Bizcommunity!
Bizcommunity.comAugust 2022 marks 21 years of Bizcommunity!29 Aug 2022
De Beers, Botswana extend diamond sales deal by a year
De Beers, Botswana extend diamond sales deal by a year30 Jun 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz