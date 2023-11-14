Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Cox YeatsOptimi WorkplaceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    De Beers limits diamond production as G7 contemplates Russia ban

    By Brian Benza
    14 Nov 2023
    14 Nov 2023
    De Beers, a unit of Anglo American, is sticking to its 2023 production target because it is confident of the long-term outlook, its chief executive said on Monday, despite a glut in diamond supply amid weakening demand.
    Diamonds are displayed during a visit to the De Beers Global Sightholder Sales (GSS) in Gaborone. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko.
    Diamonds are displayed during a visit to the De Beers Global Sightholder Sales (GSS) in Gaborone. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko.

    Global demand for diamonds has fallen to levels not seen since the pandemic and De Beers, at its latest sale in October, recorded an 82% decline in demand from a year earlier to $80 million as global economic challenges continue to impact appetite for luxury goods.

    In recent months major industry players have taken measures to ease the supply glut, with India - which cuts and polishes 90% of the world's rough diamonds - implementing a two-month import pause, while top producer Botswana Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) cancelled its November and December auctions.

    SA's top consumer product innovations for 2023
    SA's top consumer product innovations for 2023

    12 hours

    Elsewhere, the Group of Seven (G7) countries is expected to announce an import ban on Russian diamonds to tighten a squeeze on Moscow's capacity to finance the war in Ukraine.

    Russia is the world's biggest producer of rough diamonds by volume.

    For its part, De Beers has been limiting supply and offering flexibility to its contracted customers, but CEO Al Cook said he is confident in the industry's fundamentals as global supply has already peaked, while demand for natural diamonds continues to increase.

    "Because of our confidence in the long-term future of diamonds, we continue to produce in the same way outlined in our guidance and we build up stocks," Cook told a media briefing.

    Anglo American said in October that De Beers will maintain its 2023 production guidance of 30-33 million carats set at the beginning of the year.

    In the first nine months of this year, De Beers' production was down 10% to 26.24 million carats, mainly due to a planned output reduction at its Venetia Mine in South Africa which is transitioning into an underground operation.

    Read more: Russia, De Beers, Brian Benza, Al Cook
    NextOptions

    Source

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Source:
    Israel-Gaza conflict: Oil prices surge amidst regional unrest
     16 Oct 2023
    An over 1,000-carat uncut stone by Lucara Diamond is pictured during a press availability in New York City, September 2021. Source: Reuters/David 'Dee' Delgado
    Botswana reassessing HB Antwerp deal after Lucara Diamond cuts ties
     29 Sep 2023
    Venetia diamond mine, Limpopo. Source: De Beers
    Mining industry mourns lives lost in fatal Murray & Roberts crash
    18 Sep 2023
    Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas. Source: Reuters/Nick Oxford
    Oil price breaches $90 as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts
     5 Sep 2023
    The Bar Africa celebrates one year anniversary
    The BarThe Bar Africa celebrates one year anniversary
    Source:
    #BRICS2023: Putin's pledge: A path to food security in Africa
     23 Aug 2023
    Source: Twitter@PresidencyZA
    #BRICS2023: Ramaphosa stresses non-alignment
     20 Aug 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Brics nations to meet in South Africa seeking to blunt Western dominance
     17 Aug 2023
    Must read
    Cotton Fest unveils linup for Cape Town
    LifestyleCotton Fest unveils linup for Cape Town
    8 hours
    South Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region
    Marketing & MediaSouth Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region
     12 hours
    Dire Tladi's landmark appointment to International Court of Justice garners global acclaim
    LegalDire Tladi's landmark appointment to International Court of Justice garners global acclaim
    13 hours
    Joma Sport launches limited edition event shoe for 2024 Durban International Marathon
    LifestyleJoma Sport launches limited edition event shoe for 2024 Durban International Marathon
    14 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz