Botswana signs $12bn investment deal with Qatar's Al Mansour Holdings
The deal signed in partnership with state-owned Botswana Development Corporation will focus on key sectors including infrastructure, energy, mining, diamond refinement, agriculture, tourism, cybersecurity, and defence, Boko said in a post on Facebook.
Botswana has long been seen as one of Africa's economic success stories. But that has been tested by a diamond market downturn, which caused gross domestic product to contract 3% last year and could trigger another contraction this year.
"This historic move will be enough to address immediate challenges facing the country," said Boko.
The Qatari delegation arrived in Botswana on Wednesday, 20 August 2025 on an investment mission to explore strategic opportunities and bolster bilateral economic ties.
Renowned for its diamond wealth, the Southern African country has been striving to diversify its economy by attracting foreign investment and strengthening its position in global markets.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/