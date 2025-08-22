South Africa
Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Tax Debt ComplianceAICPA & CIMAAfriGISPnetTishala CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Botswana signs $12bn investment deal with Qatar's Al Mansour Holdings

    Botswana's President Duma Boko announced on Thursday, 21 August 2025 an agreement with Qatar's Al Mansour Holdings, aimed at addressing immediate national challenges, with the Gulf firm committing to $12bn in investments in various economic sectors.
    By Brian Benza
    22 Aug 2025
    22 Aug 2025
    Source: ReutersTiksa Negeri. Duma Gideon Boko, President of Botswana, attends a meeting during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union at the African Union Commission (AUC) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 14, 2025.
    Source: ReutersTiksa Negeri. Duma Gideon Boko, President of Botswana, attends a meeting during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union at the African Union Commission (AUC) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 14, 2025.

    The deal signed in partnership with state-owned Botswana Development Corporation will focus on key sectors including infrastructure, energy, mining, diamond refinement, agriculture, tourism, cybersecurity, and defence, Boko said in a post on Facebook.

    Botswana has long been seen as one of Africa's economic success stories. But that has been tested by a diamond market downturn, which caused gross domestic product to contract 3% last year and could trigger another contraction this year.

    "This historic move will be enough to address immediate challenges facing the country," said Boko.

    The Qatari delegation arrived in Botswana on Wednesday, 20 August 2025 on an investment mission to explore strategic opportunities and bolster bilateral economic ties.

    Renowned for its diamond wealth, the Southern African country has been striving to diversify its economy by attracting foreign investment and strengthening its position in global markets.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz