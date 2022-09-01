Motsepe Advertising celebrates its first birthday

Leading business-to-business advertising agency, Motsepe Advertising, celebrates a successful first birthday today, 1 September 2022. Under the leadership of marketing and communication gurus and power couple Gee and Boitumelo Motsepe, the business has grown from strength to strength, currently employing seven young, dynamic and super creative individuals.

“Over the past year, Motsepe Advertising has experienced phenomenal growth,” said Boitumelo. “In advancing its growth, we have put giving back at the heart of our success story, thus implementing and completing two successful charity drives – because helping those less fortunate than us gives life a much deeper meaning to the country we live in,” she added.

The agency offers various services, from creative and digital strategy, digital marketing campaign development, social media management, s#*t hot creative and production (both still and video). Motsepe has also extended its offering to provide specialised services, including media training, software as a service, presentation training, public relations and influencer marketing.

“Our goal is to build a multi-diversified agency that not only services its clients but also adds value to their businesses in a way that makes sense to our clients in the world we live in today,” said Gee. “We are living in very sensitive times, and we are aware that our clients are looking for value, commitment and suppliers who are entrenched in their business, and that’s how we plan on extending this one-year adventure into a 10+ year journey, where we aim to allow the youth to break into this industry.”

Motsepe Advertising has been offering stellar digital services to some of South Africa’s large(est) corporations, such as DStv Sponsorship with their 'Babize Bonke' campaigns, global freight forwarding giant, Röhlig Grindrod, and the largest telecommunication infrastructure provider, to name a few.

“We look forward to another great year with our awesome clients. Thank you dearly for the support, belief and commitment to seeing Motsepe Advertising working towards being one of the world’s renowned global advertising agencies,” concludes Gee and Boitumelo Motsepe.



