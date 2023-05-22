CDA Solutions selects Motsepe Advertising for customised marketing solutions

CDA Solutions, a leading provider of direct marketing solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Motsepe Advertising, a digital advertising leader specialising in turning advertising into compelling storytelling for client-consumer connections.

CDA Solutions provides customised products and services throughout the direct marketing value chain, covering direct marketing, sales, and administration. The company's solutions are tailored to their client's specific markets, products, customers, legislative realities, and commercial expectations. CDA Solutions is committed to helping companies achieve their marketing goals and increase their ROI.

"Partnering with Motsepe Advertising is an exciting opportunity for us to expand our reach and offer even more customised marketing solutions to our clients," said Shani Plantema, marketing director of CDA Solutions. "We are confident that this partnership will enable us to deliver even better results for our clients."

Motsepe Advertising has a proven track record of building brands and increasing sales through the development of authentic brand stories. With a team of creative professionals, the company specialises in creatively connecting companies with their intended clientele base, using targeted digital efforts to generate leads.

"We are thrilled to partner with CDA Solutions, a company that shares our passion for delivering customised marketing solutions that drive business growth," said Boitumelo Motsepe, client service director at Motsepe Advertising. "Our team looks forward to working closely with CDA Solutions to deliver bespoke marketing solutions that will exceed their clients' expectations."

The partnership between CDA Solutions and Motsepe Advertising will leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver even more value to clients. By combining their expertise in direct marketing, business-to-business advertising, and digital marketing. The two companies will offer bespoke solutions that help clients connect with their intended audience and drive business growth.

For more information on CDA Solutions, visit www.cdasolutions.co.za.



