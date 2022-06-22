Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaOrnicoGL events South AfricaWunderman ThompsonFlow CommunicationsDUKETopco MediaMediaHeads 360RogerwilcoBrandFusionOverall Events & CommunicationJacaranda FMM&C Saatchi AbelOFM RadioJNPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Cannes Lions

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Art Director Johannesburg
  • Senior Account Manager - TTL Johannesburg
  • TTL Account Director Cape Town
  • Senior Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer - UK Remote Working City of London, Great Britain (UK)
  • Media Implementation Planner Johannesburg
  • Mid-Weight Creative Concept Copywriter Johannesburg
  • Account Manager Cape Town
  • Legal Graduate Cape Town
  • Campaign Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Cannes you even? Grey and Savanna win Gold and Bronze at Cannes Lions 2022

    22 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Grey Africa
    Grey and Savanna celebrated two wins at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. After receiving two shortlists for Savanna Cider's vaccination drive campaign called "JAB JAB" in Excellence in Radio & Audio, both converted to metal statues.
    Cannes you even? Grey and Savanna win Gold and Bronze at Cannes Lions 2022

    Jab Jab won a Gold Cannes Lion in The Script category, and Bronze Cannes Lion in the Local Brand category.

    "Savanna Cider is a dream account to work on. After winning two Bronze Cannes awards for Savanna ‘Decolonise Autocorrect’ last year, we knew we set the stage for this year and had to push ourselves and the Savanna team even harder than before. Now we have another Bronze and a Gold to add to the collection, and the week has only just kicked off", says Steph van Niekerk, Creative Director at Grey Advertising Africa.

    The creativity in the “JAB JAB" radio execution is riddled with little crisp and witty, humorous jabs that stay true to Savanna Cider's commitment to uplift a nation through humour.

    Maijaliina Hansen-Chipps, Category Lead Savanna & RTDs at Distell, was there to receive the two awards live, along with some of her celebrated colleagues. She says: “It all still feels a bit unreal, and it is tough to put into words all the emotions you go through when you go onto this world-renowned stage to be celebrated for your brand's work. Many hours are spent every day working towards tapping into #Siyavanna South Africa worthy campaigns."

    Listen to the award-winning spots here:





    NextOptions
    Grey Africa
    Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
    Read more: Savanna, Grey, Cannes Lions 2022

    Related

    Source: © ididthat TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg / Samish Johannesburg’s entry Shwii by Nissan for client Nissan is shortlisted in Media: Automotive
    SA agencies on Cannes Lions 2022 Engagement shortlists6 hours ago
    Source: Contagious Portugal, Sweden and Germany all won their first-ever Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2022
    Firsts for Portugal, Sweden and Germany at Cannes Lions 202210 hours ago
    Source: Clio Awards The Soulful Safelamp from Chicken Licken and Joe Public United won a Bronze Lion at Cannes 2022
    SA adds two more Lions to Cannes 2022 tally13 hours ago
    Source: © Warc
    5 key priorities for delivering effective advertising1 day ago
    Supplied. The Grey and Savanna team with SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes this year
    SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes 20221 day ago
    Supplied. Steph Van Niekerk, creative director at Grey shares her thoughts and learnings relating to this week’s Cannes Lions
    Steph Van Niekerk: Balancing logic and reason with magic and intuition2 days ago
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz