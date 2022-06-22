Cannes you even? Grey and Savanna win Gold and Bronze at Cannes Lions 2022

Grey and Savanna celebrated two wins at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. After receiving two shortlists for Savanna Cider's vaccination drive campaign called "JAB JAB" in Excellence in Radio & Audio, both converted to metal statues.

Jab Jab won a Gold Cannes Lion in The Script category, and Bronze Cannes Lion in the Local Brand category."Savanna Cider is a dream account to work on. After winning two Bronze Cannes awards for Savanna ‘Decolonise Autocorrect’ last year, we knew we set the stage for this year and had to push ourselves and the Savanna team even harder than before. Now we have another Bronze and a Gold to add to the collection, and the week has only just kicked off", says Steph van Niekerk, Creative Director at Grey Advertising Africa.The creativity in the “JAB JAB" radio execution is riddled with little crisp and witty, humorous jabs that stay true to Savanna Cider's commitment to uplift a nation through humour.Maijaliina Hansen-Chipps, Category Lead Savanna & RTDs at Distell, was there to receive the two awards live, along with some of her celebrated colleagues. She says: “It all still feels a bit unreal, and it is tough to put into words all the emotions you go through when you go onto this world-renowned stage to be celebrated for your brand's work. Many hours are spent every day working towards tapping into #Siyavanna South Africa worthy campaigns."Listen to the award-winning spots here: