BREAKING: King James Group launches new Kenya-based agency, KingJames34°

The King James Group last night announced the launch of KingJames34° in Kenya, a partnership between the South African independent agency and the local arm of recent acquisition, 34°.
Following the growth of many corporate clients across the continent over the last few years, the new agency is a committed intent to match this expansion in the creative space. The agency will provide clients with the best-in-breed suite of services for which the King James Group is best known.
This announcement really marks the introduction of King James Group Africa. We’ve always wanted to expand into other parts of the continent but wanted to make sure we did it in a way that was true to King James – through local partnerships that bring local talent and expertise. – James Barty, co-founder and CEO of the King James Group
#YPOEdge: James Barty on brand humanity and doing good business, beyond ticking the 'CSI box'

Leigh Andrews speaks to King James founder and YPO member James Barty about what he gains from his involvement in YPO and how all businesses can make a better impact...

By Leigh Andrews 14 Mar 2019


“Kenya was always our dream so this is the exciting culmination of a long-held ambition for the group,” he said.

For Alistair King, co-founder and CCO of the King James Group, it’s all about the creative opportunity. “Having been involved in the creative community across the continent for many years, being able to play an active part in creating, and driving creative talent and excellence is extremely exciting for us.
There are just so many opportunities for creativity to move the needle on growth for Africa. – King
#Loeries2019: Hall of Famer Alistair King on the industry's current seismic shift towards a more inclusive creative future

This year's Loeries Hall of Fame inductee is... Alistair King, founding creative partner of King James Group!

By Leigh Andrews 24 Aug 2019


KingJames34 will become the group’s third office with other offices located in Cape Town and Johannesburg. It is the start of a future-focused journey for King James Group Africa, which aims to drive creative excellence across the continent through its independent agency network approach.

#DigitalAgencyShowcase: Lessons on idea-led ideas with King James Group

In the final session of Red & Yellow School's #digitalagencyshowcase, King James Group co-founder Alistair King shared his 'secret sauce' on the thinking that keeps them top of the Loeries and IAB Bookmarks' digital agency rankings in South Africa...

By Leigh Andrews 21 May 2019


For more information, visit KingJames34.com.
King James, James Barty, Alistair King

BREAKING: King James Group launches new Kenya-based agency, KingJames34°
