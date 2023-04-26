Industries

Clare Trafankowska selected as shortlist jury member for the Cannes Lions 2023

26 Apr 2023
Issued by: Dentsu
Dentsu South Africa (SA) is pleased to announce that Clare Trafankowska, the managing director of iProspect SA, has been selected as a member of the Media Lions Shortlisting Jury at Cannes Lions 2023.
Clare Trafankowska selected as shortlist jury member for the Cannes Lions 2023

Having begun her inspiring and hugely successful Dentsu career in 2008, Clare has 15 years experience across the media owner, marketing and advertising industry with her roots fully entrenched in digital and performance expertise.

In addition to her strong marketing and advertising background, Trafankowska is an active member of the IAB South Africa and has led the IAB Measurement Council since August 2020.

Trafankowska is also a respected thought leader within the industry as well as a Female Foundry mentor and a #IamRemarkable facilitator. Most recently, she was recognised for making positive 'waves' in the industry and was awarded the highly regarded 'Media Agency Rising Star' at the prestigious Most Awards 2022.

Commenting on being selected as part of the Media Lions jury, Trafankowska says: “I am truly honoured and excited to have been selected as a prestigious juror for the Media Cannes Lions awards shortlisting. Being a part of this esteemed panel of industry experts is a humbling experience, and I look forward to contributing my insights and knowledge to the selection process. As a passionate advocate for positive change in the advertising industry, I believe this opportunity aligns perfectly with my mission to drive growth and innovation. I am grateful for this recognition and can't wait to see the amazing work that will be showcased at this year's Cannes Lions festival.”

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
Read more: iProspect SA, Clare Trafankowska, Dentsu South Africa

